LIGONIER — A proposal to turn what used to be Ligonier’s last remaining brick alleyway into a centerpiece of the city’s Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail is gathering momentum among city officials.
The alley in question bisects the 200 block of South Calvin Street, located between West 2nd Street and West 3rd Street, less than a block north of Ligonier City Hall.
While not particularly visually appealing in its current state, it does have one very important quality: the west end of the alley spills out onto South Main Street, where it intersects an already-existing path running through the city’s west-side residential neighborhoods.
The concept is to turn the run-down alleyway into an urban green space that pedestrians could enjoy and traverse, connecting the heart of downtown Ligonier with the 5 miles of planned and existing trails looping the city.
Public Safety Director and Police Chief Bryan Shearer, who sits on the Redevelopment Commission, is one of the leading proponents of the proposal. He said the concept stems from an idea brought up at a Rotary Club of Ligonier meeting that needed some help from the city in order to work.
“It was brought up at the Rotary Club originally, about creating a space downtown in an alley that would provide some seating and tables and light, with some greenery and murals maybe,” Shearer said. “When that was mentioned at Rotary, I thought, we’ve got several alleys downtown, and a lot of them are going to be tied into the trail program.”
“Well, this alley that we’re talking about is actually a trailhead, it’s tied into the trail program already, so it’s perfect.”
Because such a project will involve trail money controlled by the Redevelopment Commission, Shearer brought the idea to the body several months ago for consideration.
After numerous discussions, the project is now moving into an exploratory phase. The Redevelopment Commission voted at its December meeting to use some of its $50,000 in available funds to pay for preliminary design work to begin.
Local engineering firm Triad Associates Inc., will draw up some designs and provide the city with an estimated cost for the project. Triad is the contractor the city chose to spearhead the first phases of the Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail and is also designing the new Ligonier fire station that is under construction.
Some of the aesthetic improvements to the alleyway suggested by commissioners include stripping the pavement in the alley to reveal its original brick surface and adding outdoor lighting, benches and signage.
Shearer said once the alleyway has been converted into a desirable public space, he doesn’t anticipate any challenges in maintaining it.
“The neat thing is, we’ve got some civic clubs that, once it’s established, are willing to help maintain it,” he said. “A lot of times, that’s the problem with projects. If the city or Redevelopment Commission does it, we have to maintain it. So, it will be nice if we can get this done, if different groups can take a section and help maintain it or even beautify it more than we do originally.”
“I think it could be a really neat opportunity for downtown to have something like that.”
The first phase of Ligonier’s $1.27 million Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail project was completed in 2018 with the help from $248,000 in Regional Cities Initiative funding. The project seeks to establish a 5-mile loop of trails that encompass downtown Ligonier and connect various districts and landmarks, including four city parks, the Elkhart Riverwalk, and a plethora of artwork, murals and bronze statues adorning the city.
The Kenney Park and Pettit Park loops have already been completed, with the remaining trail work centering on Ligonier’s downtown.
