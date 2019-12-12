LIGONIER — The Stone’s Trace Historical Society recreated Christmas 1839 on Saturday for its annual “Vintage Christmas” at the Stone’s Trace Tavern Inn National Historic Site.
A blazing fire warmed the inside of the tavern as owner Richard Stone, played by historical society president Jim Hossler, greeted guests. An evergreen tree, simply decorated with small handmade ornaments, stands in one corner of the tavern’s parlor. Society members dressed in period costumes, sung carols and offered mulled hot cider and cookies, typical of the period, to visitors. Father Christmas, a legendary figure in European folklore, also paid a visit.
Society member Janet Sweeney said Christmas in 1839 was a much less elaborate celebration than the present. She said pioneer Richard Stone doesn’t mention Christmas specifically in the journals that he kept, but did refer to a community gathering at the tavern where his guests enjoyed good food, singing and dancing.
“Some people would have had a tree in 1839,” Sweeney said, referring to the Christmas tree. “Most would not have. Stone’s wealth was enough to allow him to have one.”
Richard Stone was the second white settler in Noble County, according to the historical society’s website. He built the tavern in 1839 as a place for travelers and traders to stop along the well-traveled trail between Fort Wayne and Goshen, now U.S. 33.
The tavern, huge in size in comparison to other buildings of the time, became a center of activity for the entrepreneurial Stone, who grew produce, traded with the nearby Native Americans and operated the tavern, a general store and the inn. Stone also had an orchard of apple trees which provided fruit and cider.
The tavern was used at various times for quilting bees, community meetings and gatherings, as a post office, stagecoach stop, jury room, jail, dance hall and rest stop for travelers.
The landmark is listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1984, and is listed in the Indiana State DNR Historic Register.
Father Christmas, present at Vintage Christmas, too, is markedly different from the modern notion of Santa Claus.
“There was no Santa, although there was the idea of St. Nicholas from Europe,” Sweeney said. “He was an East Coast idea, but it wasn’t here until just before 1900.”
Sweeney said the historical society has done research to get a flavor of what Christmas celebrations were like in 1839 because there aren’t many recorded details in pioneer accounts or in historical records.
Laura Hartman and Vicki Becker, Sweeney’s daughters, made popcorn balls and do the modern task of posting the historic site’s activities on social media. They said Stone’s Trace has 3,410 followers and connects on Facebook with shared photos.
