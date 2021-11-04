Lions Club frying fish, tenderloin
COLUMBIA CITY — Tri-Lakes Lions Club will serve a fish and tenderloin fry on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out at Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave.
The event is drive-through only, with a choice of a meal or meat only for $12 each. A quart of potato salad is $5.
Cromwell center hosting Lions fundraiser
CROMWELL — The Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club will hold its annual Feather Party on Friday, Nov. 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cromwell Community Center.
Food will be served, starting at 6 p.m. with Bingo at 6:30 pm. The menu is hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips and drinks. A bake sale will offer goodies to buy before Thanksgiving.
All proceeds will go towards West Noble Scholarships and other community needs.
