Stone’s Trace
thanks community
for successful festival
Dear Friends,
Stone’s Trace Historical Society would like to thank our community for a successful 46th festival. Your interest and encouragement means a lot to us as we prepare for educational and entertaining events that depict our northeast Indiana heritage. Thank you for helping us “Give the Past a Future.”
So many community friends, businesses, organizations and individuals have been continuous sponsors and we would like to extend our appreciation for their dedicated support.
Thank you to: Noble County Visitors Bureau; Burnworth Zollars: Fisher Insurance; Metzger Dairy: Voor’s Heating & Cooling: A.J. Discount Liquors: B&M Auto; Adam’s Auto Salvage: West Noble American Legion; Bertram’s Handyman; Big C Lumber: Creative Embroidery: Davidson Auto Sales; Dr Ken Cripe: El Paraiso Supermart; Gabriela’s Dessert: H&R Block; Longsworth T-N-T Gunworks: Northwestern Mutual; Orizon Real Estate; Re Max Partners of Syrcause; S&K Diesel; Stewart Repair: Zinck’s Fabric Outlet; Ligonier Telephone: Freedom Acres; Countryscapes & Gardens-Fashion Farm; Stuckman’s Towing, Inc: Newman & Newman, Atty at Law: Stump’s Restoration & Collision; Hosler Realty, Inc: Community State Bank; BC Tile & Flooring LLC; Cooper Trenching, Inc: Tire Star: Avalon Village; Star of the West Milling Co; Gaerte’s Garage: Airgood Electric; Smith Repair: Foster:s Sales & Services: R&L Well Drilling: Ron’s Towing & Hauling: State Farm Ins, and Campbell & Fetter Bank. I hope that we have not missed anyone, we certainly did not mean to do so.
Thank you also to the many community and West Noble student volunteers, Stone’s Hill Church, West Noble School Corporation and bus drivers, West Noble Theater 33 and Football team, Noble County Sheriff Department, Sparta Fire Departments, Cromwell Marshall Mike Hatfield, and Albion Reserve officers for your excellent help at the festival. Your expertise is greatly appreciated. We are looking forward to the 2020 season with many historical and educational experiences to share with you.
Jim Hossler
President, Stone’s Trace Historical Society
