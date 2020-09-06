LAGRANGE — For years, child care in northeastern Indiana has been lacking, both in availability, and subsequently, funding.
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly didn’t help the four-county area childcare problem, where few preschools and daycares exist, and even fewer can accept enough vouchers and government funding local families need to get proper education and care for little ones.
The issue has gotten attention in one economic study, too. A recent WalletHub study ranking states’ early education systems placed Indiana in last place, largely because of availability and funding.
And now, with some early education facilities, the pendulum has swung the other way on availability.
Before the pandemic, a number of waiting lists were months long for families waiting for child care. Now, with some parents laid off or opting to care for their children at home because of COVID-19 fears, a few childcare providers don’t have enough children enrolled to offer as many classes.
Crunching numbers
The WalletHub study compares states’ early childhood education based off of three metrics: access, quality, and resources and economic support.
Quality is where Indiana ranked the best, coming in 25th compared to 50 states plus Washington D.C.
This may be because of programs like On My Way Pre-K, a system of four levels that ranks child care providers higher if they go above and beyond health and safety precautions and begin incorporating curriculum into their care.
Providers that reach levels three and four of the scale — which means they have a preschool curriculum — can get funding for low-income parents of 4-year-old children to enroll in high-quality childcare.
On My Way Pre-K expands upon benefits for low-income families in Indiana who already qualify for Headstart money for younger children.
However, in the study, Indiana ranks last in access and 48th in resources and economic support.
Programs like On My Way Pre-K do exist to incentivize high-quality child care in the state, but when looking at those and other child care access in northeast Indiana, not many families can reap the benefits of the program.
Lack of access
In the entirety of LaGrange County, there are six childcare providers — the most sparse out of the four-county area. Only one of those, Imagination Station Early Learning Daycare, is considered a high-quality childcare by the state.
Jessica Downey, who co-owns the daycare with her sister Jeannie Owsley, said the study’s findings reflect what they’ve seen in their area.
What the study doesn’t touch on, though, is how childcare vouchers create — and limit — spaces for low-income families to get quality care.
Imagination Station is the only child care provider in LaGrange County that accepts On My Way Pre-K and federal Child Care Development Fund vouchers.
Qualifying for those can make it so a family is paying $25 per week, rather than $130 for child care, Downey said.
But, since she and her sister can only care for 16 children at a time, not every family who qualifies can enroll their child, leaving Downey making tough decisions for families who want to enroll when she’s at maximum capacity.
“I have to turn them down because I don’t have the spots open, and they have nowhere else to go,” Downey said.
A few miles east at Nancy’s Daycare in Steuben County, owner Nancy Behnke said she runs into the same thing with her home daycare, both with parents wanting spots that can qualify for CCDF help, or simply childcare.
“I get a lot of phone calls of people desperately looking for childcare,” Behnke said.
Room for improvement
While not every individual child care provider struggles making ends meet, many wish they could offer more in the way of vouchers or hiring more teachers to serve kids.
A 2018 analysis by the Indiana Early Learning Advisory Committee, funded by the state’s Family and Social Services Administration, showed that much was left to be desired in funding early childhood education.
In Noble County, where high-quality programs cost $6,067 per year on average, $1.1 million was available to support families. To fund high-quality care for all young children in low-income families, $5.9 million is needed for Noble County alone.
DeKalb County’s high-quality programs cost an average of $4,596 per year. According to the ELAC data, about $2.1 million was available to support low-income families, but about $3.9 million was still needed to fund everyone.
Steuben County’s high-quality programs cost a bit more — an average of $6,961 yearly. The county, in 2018, had spent $1.2 million on high-quality child care for low-income families; $3.2 million was still needed to provide for all.
LaGrange County shows the largest disparity between funds needed versus received. In 2018, it spent $566,546 total on child care for low-income families, but to provide care to all low-income children, it would have needed $7.3 million. High-quality child care there costs an average of $7,666 per year.
The four-county area comes in cheaper than the state average of $8,818 when it comes to yearly child care expenses.
Community support
Government funding for child care spots isn’t everything when it comes to the economics of high-quality education, especially when the support of a community is behind a preschool.
That support is something Ruth Stultz Preschool board member Jane Noelle sees as a great benefit for the teachers and kids who attend the Ligonier early learning program.
Teachers at Ruth Stultz have gone to conferences with West Noble School Corporation kindergarten teachers, and the building they use is owned by the city.
“We’ve never had state help, so we just rely on grants basically,” Noelle said, pointing out that grants they receive mostly go towards buying supplies.
New challenges
On top of access troubles, paying for sanitation, plexiglass, handwashing stations and more have been added expenses child care providers have incurred over the past few months.
Imagination Station had to close for five weeks, Downey said, but a grant helped them weather the closure.
Behnke said having to clean bathrooms after each use, doorknobs, tables and other surfaces frequently is a cost that’s building up on top of food and other operational expenses.
“That’s the big thing right now, is the cleaning supplies,” Behnke said.
To make cleaning the bathrooms a bit easier, Behnke wants packs of sanitary wipes, but because she can blow through a $4 pack of 80 in one day, that price can get out of hand quickly.
Aside from cleaning, COVID-19 has affected enrollment drastically.
When schools closed in the spring, Behnke lost about three-quarters of her enrollment, because many of her parents are school employees, she said.
Now, those numbers are stabilizing for her with school back in session.
Other child care providers, though, have had to make tough decisions when enrollment dropped at the beginning of the pandemic.
Ruth Stultz, Noelle said, lost half of their enrollment, and the preschool had to discontinue an afternoon class for the time being, taking away paid time from teachers.
“We pay our teachers, and we pay them well, but they lost an afternoon position,” Noelle said.
If enough parents want to enroll their children in that afternoon spot, Ruth Stultz may bring it back, Noelle said, but that hasn’t happened quite yet.
