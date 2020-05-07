LIGONIER — Some are in need of food now more than ever. And others want to get outside in a safe way.
The upcoming Run 4 MFB is a win-win for the West Noble community.
This 1-mile race is a virtual, social-distancing run — no group start and no group finish.
Instead, on May 16, participants who have signed up can show up to Kenney Park and start at the balloon arch near Pavilion 1.
Then, they must record their own time as they run the park’s mile loop any time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
After they’re done, they can go to 700 Westfield Drive, where West Noble Primary Principal Brian Shepherd will be waiting.
There, runners can turn in their times and pick up a goodie bag and t-shirt.
The next day, runners can go to the Ligonier Track Club Facebook page and see placements.
Shepherd said the idea came up in the running community as a way to do good by the food bank.
“It’s just something that the Ligonier Track Club, our running community, feels like we should give back,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
As of Wednesday morning, Shepherd said he already had received 30 entries, the fees of which all go to the Milford Food Bank.
“We’re really hoping to get as many (entries) as possible right now,”
Anyone with questions about the race or how to sign up can contact Brian Shepherd.
