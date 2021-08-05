LIGONIER — Masks will be optional everywhere in West Noble schools — except for buses — as the new school year gets underway Friday, Aug. 13, for students.
Superintendent Galen Mast revealed opening-day plans for West Noble schools at Monday’s school board meeting. The plans include:
• Students will attend classes in person five days per week.
• Masks are optional in all buildings.
• Masks are required to be worn on school buses by a federal mandate.
• A dual-route bus schedule will continue to be followed. Primary and elementary students will be picked up together on the first route, with middle and high school students picked up on the second route.
• Cleaning procedures will continue.
• Cafeteria seating in the middle and high school will return to pre-pandemic patterns.
• Quarantining will be more targeted than last school year, Mast said. Contact tracing will be used as needed. Students and staff who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine in a close exposure or if they are within 90 days a diagnosis of COVID-19.
Unvaccinated students and staff must quarantine for 14 days if they are exposed. Vaccinated students and staff will have to quarantine at least five days until they can get a COVID-19 test. A negative test will mean an additional five days of quarantine. A positive test will mean a quarantine as needed.
Mast said he met with county health officer Dr. Terry Gaff earlier in the day. Gaff wasn’t in favor of starting school without masks, Mast said, but said the decision rested with the school board.
No school board member advocated for mask wearing, even though COVID-19 cases are ticking upward in Indiana. Board member Joe Saggars was absent.
In other business, the board approved language updates for its Title IX policy. Mast said the major changes include the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in harassment cases; discipline and consequences for violations; revision in hiring procedures; and adding a direct procedure and timeline for sexual harassment cases. Mast noted that any sexual harassment cases that occur in the West Noble school district will be turned over to law enforcement for review.
The board acted on a long list of resignations, hirings and service agreements as the school year begins:
Resignations: Danielle Long, WNMS eighth grade team leader, effective July 7; Reid Kammerdiener, WNE paraprofessional, effective July 14; Lorrie Schrock, WNMS food service, effective July 15; Heather Thompson, WNE Food Service, effective July 19; Jennifer Teel, WNP instructional assistant, effective July 15; Michelle Beaver, WNE food service, effective July 20; Rebecca Meyer, WNHS social studies teacher, effective July 26; Christy Haupert, WNHS dual credit English teacher, effective July 27; Christine Tower, WNP first grade teacher, effective, July 30; Tyler Alles, WNHS girls assistant track coach, effective July 29; and Benjamin Shaw, WNHS Turning Point teacher, effective July 29.
Leaves: Martha “Linda” Slabach, WNMS teacher, medical leave Aug. 12 to Oct. 12.
Certified: Brittany Isaac, WNE teacher at $40,000; Kelli Brown, WNHS dual credit English teacher at $60,500; Caleb Logan, WNHS Turning Point teacher at $41,000; and Erica Yost, WNHS physical education teacher at $37,500.
A contract for Rebecca Stoltzfus as a high school social studies teacher was tabled for further discussion.
Classified: Rachelle Castro, WNP food service at $13 per hour for 2 hours per day for 186 days; Abby Murchland, WNMS food service at $13 per hour for 6 hours per day for 186 days; and Estefania Martinez, WNHS EL program assistant at $13 per hour for 7 hours per day for 190 days.
Service Agreements: Haley Fulkerson, WNHS head cheer coach; Abby Richardson, WNHS assistant cheer coach; Angela Contreras, WNHS junior class sponsor(concessions); Tony Mast, WNHS assistant football coach; Dale Marano, WNHS assistant football coach; David Shields, WNHS volunteer football coach; Carlos Hernandez, WNHS Boys assistant soccer coach; Ryan Barth, WNHS boys assistant soccer coach; Jesus Macias, WNHS volunteer boys assistant soccer coach; William Lucas, WNHS volleyball assistant coach; and Tyler Schuller, WNHS assistant fall athletic director.
