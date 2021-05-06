LIGONIER — An education career forged, then shaped, at West Noble High School is propelling Principal Greg Baker to new heights soon. Baker will become superintendent July 1 at Lakeland School Corporation in LaGrange.
As he leaves the nest at West Noble, Baker is reflecting on what he will miss most.
“The students,” he said. “We have a great bunch of kids. I never say ‘I’m going to work.’ I always say, ‘I’m going to school. It’s the relationships with the kids.”
Baker didn’t take the direct route into education and it took him a while to figure out what his life’s work would be. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps right out of high school, serving four years before his discharge.
After that, he worked at various construction jobs, RV factories and other jobs to try to figure out what he wanted to do. That all changed suddenly at a workplace in Millersburg.
“I just stopped and said, ‘What am I doing?’” Baker said.
He turned to a favorite teacher, Mr. Freisner, his eight-grade history teacher, for advice. Baker had always enjoyed the subject of history in school, so his teacher suggested he take a couple of college classes to see whether teaching would be a good fit.
Baker took several classes at IPFW, then quit his job to attend college full-time. The discipline he learned as a Marine served him well in his studies. He earned a master’s degree in administration at IPFW.
Baker has spent his entire career in education at West Noble. He was a social studies teacher for five years and a wrestling coach. He was assistant principal at the high school for six years before moving into the principal’s office 10 years ago. He became principal as he was near the halfway point of his master’s degree program.
It was another mentor, former superintendent Dennis VanDyne, who planted the seeds for a doctoral degree. He approached Baker in 2010 to suggest that the principal get his doctorate.
“I learned from him what an impact you can have as a superintendent,” Baker said.
The doctoral program was a challenge for Baker, who had two young daughters at home. He earned his Ph.D. at Purdue University, West Lafayette.
“Classes were online, and on campus sometimes,” Baker said. “I set my clock for 2 a.m. and would get up to do my work” so that it didn’t cut into time with his family.
Another factor with the Lakeland position is timing. Baker’s favorite school event is graduation. This year, it’s even more so, as his twin daughters are graduating from West Noble. One will attend Indiana University; the other is going to Purdue.
As principal, Baker gets to present the diplomas. The task of pronouncing the graduates’ names falls to the assistant principal. As assistant principal, he practiced the pronunciations before commencement, often asking students about the correct way to say their names.
Baker said he’s enjoyed the relationships he’s built with students, striking a balance between being approachable and establishing appropriate boundaries.
“We are not friends. My first name is ‘Doctor’ or ‘Mister’ to you,” he said.
He has great satisfaction in seeing his former students and wrestling athletes mature into productive and responsible adults. One of his wrestlers later became a West Noble school resource officer.
Baker acknowledges that the pandemic has been tough on students, who missed many 2020 events that would make memories any other year. The shutdown last spring denied students the chance to engage in activities and with each other.
“I love to see students enjoying the prom, the Theater33 productions, the band concerts, the games,” he said. “It’s (the pandemic) a little like the Blizzard of ’78 for those of us who remember it. We remember it all our lives.”
There were dark times during Baker’s tenure at West Noble, too. The deaths of students or faculty members weigh especially hard, so Baker tries to use those experiences to make students stronger.
“When I think about the students we’ve lost, it’s a stark reminder of how short life can be,” he said.
Baker is preparing for the June 4 graduation ceremony for 144 graduates as his last official act as principal. He’s excited that the 7 p.m. ceremony on the gymnasium’s main floor will be in person, and that each student will have a limited number of family members present to keep the capacity within guidelines.
“Graduation is important for the families to watch their son or daughter graduate,” he said. I’m glad that we’re able to have that.”
After that, Baker will spend June cleaning out his office and transitioning to his new space at Lakeland. One key element he will take along is his own talent for hiring people who bring skills and talents to the table that he says he doesn’t have.
“The key is to hire the best possible people you can get,” Baker said. “Their strengths will complement your weaknesses.”
Baker said he was influenced by a book called “The Good Degree” that former superintendent VanDyne recommended he read. The book used the analogy of passengers on a bus.
“If you get the right people in the right seat,” he said, “You blossom because you are where you’re supposed to be.”
