This is to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the American Red Cross Blood Drive held at the Recreation Center in Ligonier on Sept. 6th. They include the Rec. Center as our host, the Ligonier Street Dept., the News-Sun and Advance-Leader, radio stations WIOE and WBCL, the Lions Clubs of Ligonier and Cromwell-Kimmell, area churches and the Ligonier Telephone Company. Our volunteers for the day included Martha Flora, Esther Harlan, Gloria Schuman and Nancy Stump. These volunteers also provided soup, sandwiches and desserts, and our Pizza Hut generously donated four large delicious pizzas. Special thanks go to our double-red donors, Wayne Conrad, Brian Jones and Deb Leer. Thanks, also, to all of our dedicated donors, as together, we once again met the goal the Red Cross had set in order to be able to continue meeting the needs of our area blood banks!
If you wish to be a hero too, it’s SO easy and only takes about an hour of your time. Just come to our next West Noble Blood Drive scheduled for Friday, November 8th, at the United Methodist Church on Townline Road, from noon until 6:00 p.m. You can call the Red Cross to make an appointment or ask any questions by contacting them at 1-800-RedCross.. -And just FYI, the one back here at the Rec. Center in Ligonier will be on Friday, January 3rd, from noon until 6. Blessings to all!
Sallie Fought
Red Cross Volunteer
