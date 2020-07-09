LIGONIER — After over a year since its sign was broken, the West Noble American Legion has made a big step in getting it fixed.
At Wednesday morning’s Ligonier redevelopment commission, members approved a facade grant for the veteran’s group to build a new sign.
The old sign was damaged in spring storms in 2019. After being blown over, it’s now held up on a wooden stand by small wooden pieces.
The Legion had been trying to raise funds to repair the sign on their own since December.
Now, with a grant from the city, the Legion might have an easier time reaching its fundraising goal.
At the redevelopment commission meeting, the American Legion had filed three quotes with the city.
The facade grant awards half of the cost of the lowest quote to the applicant, so the American Legion will get $9,221.50, half of their lowest bid of $18,443 for the project.
Looking at the application, redevelopment commission member Byran Shearer, also Ligonier chief of police and public safety director, said the paperwork looked like it was filed correctly, and the request made sense.
“It’s pretty self-explanatory, I feel,” Shearer said.
The American Legion qualifies for these funds because it is located in one of Ligonier’s tax-increment financing, or TIF, districts.
These TIF districts capture property taxes from new development that are then funneled back into the community, mainly to pay down debt incurred from attracting that development, and also, in this case, to funnel back into community development.
One way Ligonier is spurring community development is with this facade grant, which covers half the cost to repair a building’s front, windows, roof or signs.
James “Gary Andy” Anderson, the American Legion’s finance officer, said the American Legion Riders in Ligonier had taken charge on the repair, submitting the grant paperwork and fundraising.
As of now, Anderson said the Riders have raised about $3,300 for the repair. If the Riders take the lowest bid for the sign, that means they will have $5,921.50 left to raise.
In February, West Noble American Legion Commander David Magnus came to the Ligonier city council and asked, in part, how well the city’s TIF districts were working.
Then, in March, Mayor Patty Fisel came to an American Legion meeting to explain TIF funding and how the veteran’s group was eligible for help with their sign.
Anderson said originally, members of the Legion were hesitant to use TIF funds, since the group’s preamble states it has an “individual obligation” to serve the community.
However, now, understanding that using TIF funds doesn’t place an extra burden on taxpayers, the Riders felt comfortable with the city’s help.
Though the American Legion Riders are continuing to fundraise, Anderson said the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on the effort’s momentum.
Recent fundraisers have turned up about $800, though, Anderson said.
Also at the redevelopment commission meeting, City Engineer Rick Pharis said the official groundbreaking for the new fire station, also funded through TIF, will be July 15 at 11:30 a.m.
The new fire station will be located at the southeast corner of Pettit Park.
