LIGONIER — The Ligonier Redevelopment commission got an imagined first look at a design concept for its proposed alley project in the 100 block of Cavin Street.
Rick Johnson of the street department handed out artist’s renderings of some of the features the alley could have. The concept drawings show brightly colored triangular sails for shade and decorative lighting, storefront motifs, benches and a brick surface actually made from stamped concrete.
Johnson said there are original bricks in the alley, covered by asphalt. He said removing the asphalt might loosen or damage the bricks. Stamped concrete could provide an alternative material to create the look of brick.
Any alley project will need the cooperation of the adjoining building owners, Mayor Patty Fisel said. She has had conversation with one building owner who is supportive of the concept, but said she will contact the other building owners to get their feedback.
In other business, the commission approved a scheduled payment of $48,833 for steel and other materials for the new fire station. They also approved change order 5 for modifications to the electronic doors.
The commission approved a façade grant for $9,322 for painting and repairs to a building at 106 S. Cavin St.
A Board of Works and Safety meeting followed the commission’s meeting. The board of works approved a new agreement with BakerTilly as the city’s financial consultants. The city’s previous consultant, Umbaugh, has merged with BakerTilly.
Parks director Travis Brimhall said a disc golf tournament scheduled for March 16 has drawn between 30 and 40 players. The tournament will continue for several weeks at the course in Kenney Park.
The board took up most of its time discussing five requests for utility bill adjustments from residents who were surprised by high water bills. The board approved sewer credits for two properties, and denied two other adjustment requests because the leaks were the homeowners’ responsibility.
One request was tabled until the March 24 meeting, when more accurate information on usage can be obtained from a new meter. Water superintendent Jeff Boyle said that meter failure is a rare occurrence. Instead, toilets are often the place where leaks are discovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.