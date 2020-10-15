LIGONIER — Following more relaxed guidelines to get CARES Act funding, some aid is on its way to Ligonier.
At Monday night’s Common Council meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn announced that more money is secured to come to Ligonier to help with costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally, Hawn said the qualifications for what CARES funds could cover were too narrow to offer a significant benefit for the city.
“The guidelines were so strict,” Hawn said, noting that originally, CARES mostly funded buying personal protective equipment, like masks, and supplies for virtual capabilities, like computers and internet access.
With the new expanded guidelines, though, the west-side city qualified for money to recover wages for public safety employees to the tune of about $141,000.
Once the money comes in, the city of Ligonier will be able to reimburse wages for the police and fire stations, retroactively, from back in March.
That money, Hawn said, can also cover city staff who missed work because they were out waiting for a COVID-19 test result.
The Council approved a fund that will let them accept the new CARES act money.
Also brought to the council Monday was a proclamation naming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery and Deputy Prosecutor Erik Murray were in Ligonier that night to discuss the importance of paying special attention to domestic violence.
Murray said a focus of his this year is a slogan of “no more.” To feeling ashamed of talking about it, and to turning a blind eye to domestic violence, Murray said he and others are saying “no more.”
“Really, that’s the biggest thing for us. No more silence,” Murray said.
Murray, who sees domestic violence cases regularly, also said for those dealing with abuse at home, multiple agencies are ready to help them, including local law enforcement and the YWCA.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel thanked Mowery and Murray for coming, and thanked them for their work in fighting against domestic violence.
“There is help,” Fisel said. “That’s what they need to know.”
In other business, Chief of Police and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer thanked everyone for their good thoughts and prayers for people who have recently been fighting COVID-19.
This month, some public offices were briefly closed and some public meetings in Ligonier were sparsely attended because some employees were infected with COVID-19.
Shearer said one person infected is currently hospitalized.
“It’s something that’s affected everybody and everything in this nation,” Shearer said.
Wastewater Superintendent Kenny Sprague said he was glad to be back after being infected with COVID-19 himself.
“Anybody who’s going through this, prayers are welcome,” Sprague said. “It just knocks you down, and you hope you get back up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.