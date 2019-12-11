ALBION — During the holiday season, generosity can be found in many different places and in many different ways.
Whether it’s helping someone cross the street, shoveling a neighbor’s snowy sidewalk or serving meals for those in need, there’s always a way to give back.
Noble REMC is fortunate to have members who choose to give back throughout the year through its Operation Round Up program.
More than 80 percent of the cooperative’s members allow the REMC to round up their bills every month, equaling about $6 a year for each household. While that may not sound like a lot, when you put all those pennies into a charitable trust, it adds up.
A volunteer board of directors awards the funds to nonprofit, community-based organizations in Noble, DeKalb and adjoining counties each quarter, benefiting the communities the members and the cooperative belong to.
In the latest distribution of the Noble REMC Operation Round Up Trust, totaling more than $11,500, the cooperative was able to give back to local schools, food banks and more.
The recipients of funding from the October distribution include:
•Noble House Ministries, $1,500, adult parent program
• McMillen Health, $1,000, preventative health education program
• Smith-Green Community Schools, $1,000, 4-H livestock judging team
• Boomerang Backpacks Inc., $1,500, backpack food supplies
• East Noble Band Boosters, $1,000, uniforms
• West Noble Primary School, $500, Guys Night Out program
• Central Noble Elementary School, $700, JA BizTown program
• Smith-Green Community Schools, $2,460, FFA and ag welding shop equipment
• Emmanuel Lutheran Church, $1,000, non-food items
• Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana Inc., $1,000, Noble County Farm Wagon
To be considered for the next cycle of disbursements, local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to fill out and return an application to the Noble REMC office by Thursday, Jan. 2. Applications are available now at the Noble REMC office in Albion or can be downloaded from nobleremc.com, under “Programs.”
