STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: FOOTBALL
ACROSS
1. It may be fixed or blank
6. Sometimes appears between dogs
9. Wild West card game
13. Deprived of a limb
14. Go wrong
15. ____ and tattooed
16. Tsar’s edict
17. Waikiki garland
18. Propelled like Argo
19. *Last year’s Super Bowl MVP
21. *Recipient of this year’s first pick
23. Madame Tussauds’ medium
24. Jack’s legume
25. Communications regulator, acr.
28. Dry as dust
30. Echo
35. Yours and mine
37. Cold War enemies, slang
39. Common candle shape
40. Home of the Utes
41. Shinbone
43. Scotia preceder
44. Furiously angry
46. Like watching paint dry
47. Gulf War missile
48. Oozed
50. Clump
52. Yo
53. Common allergens
55. Not color but ____
57. *The goal
61. *Primary football unit
65. Boy Scout’s ____ badge
66. Pod dweller
68. Word of mouth
69. All worked up
70. Poetic “ever”
71. Home to largest mammal
72. Threads
73. *Defensive ____
74. Locomotes
DOWN
1. Millionaire’s turf, according to 2009 Oscar-winner
2. Bangladeshi currency
3. Wet nurse
4. Plant again
5. Swellings
6. Elvers
7. ‘re
8. Human social group
9. *Yellow and unwanted
10. Saint’s “headdress”
11. Movie spool
12. *Vegas numbers
15. Laura Ingalls’ hat
20. Make an effort
22. Organ of balance
24. Sleep disrupters
25. *Encroachment and false start, e.g.
26. Type of mandarin
27. Have a hankering
29. *2020 Super Bowl winning coach
31. VSCO girl’s favorite shoe brand
32. Geologic period
33. Variety show
34. *Patriot no more
36. Pinta or Santa Maria, e.g.
38. Perfect houseplant spot
42. *____ Bowl, college game 1982-2000
45. Indicate
49. What Dundee and Dunedin have in common
51. *Last year’s Heisman winner
54. Conical dwelling
56. Draw a conclusion
57. Do like exhaust pipe
58. Evil Roman emperor
59. What oxen do to plows
60. Acne symptoms
61. *One of ten needed for first down
62. Church echo
63. Provoke or annoy
64. European sea eagles
67. Poetic “even”
