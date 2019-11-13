STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: WORLD CUISINES
ACROSS
1. Caribbean vacation destination
6. “How Green ____ My Valley”
9. Elementary particle
13. His oyster?
14. Where couples are joined?
15. Most common vowel in English language
16. Relating to a node
17. E in BCE
18. Makes better
19. *Tex-Mex or California cuisine, e.g.
21. *SmˆrgÂsbord, e.g.
23. Dwindle
24. In a frenzy
25. U.N. workers’ grp.
28. Notary Public’s mark
30. Vandalizing a car
35. Karl of politics
37. Priests’ robes
39. Type of eclipse
40. One on a list
41. *Like cuisine in a fancy restaurant
43. Stalactite site
44. Las Vegas’ main street
46. Very pleased with oneself
47. Location of ACL and MCL
48. John Cusack’s time machine, 2010
50. Upper hand
52. Caribou kin
53. Student aid
55. Four quarters
57. *Pelmeni and borscht, e.g.
61. *Samosa and biryani, e.g.
64. Remove, as in a Pinterest post
65. Any doctrine
67. Spectator
69. Newman/Redford movie “The ____”
70. Cartographer’s creation
71. “____ Line Is It Anyway?”
72. Carrying container
73. Sunday newspaper inserts
74. Editor’s “Let it stand” marks
DOWN
1. Grass bristle
2. Shingled house part
3. Pakistani language
4. Nonchalantly unconcerned
5. Rhymes at rap battling
6. One of Five Ws
7. Lungful
8. Tetanus symptom
9. Got an A
10. *Tom Kha Gai and Gaeng Daeng, e.g.
11. Horned birds
12. Classic TV series “_*_*_*_”
15. Israeli money
20. African sorcery
22. *Chinese pan
24. Egg white
25. *Coddle and soda bread, e.g.
26. Another word for Bingo
27. Not hidden
29. Regrettably
31. Exclamation of disgust
32. Absurd
33. Innie or outie
34. *Spanokopita, e.g.
36. Do like exhaust pipe
38. Wall support
42. Encourage, two words
45. Whimpering
49. Flapper’s accessory
51. Funds
54. True inner self
56. Number of planets
57. Metal enemy
58. “Do ____ others...”
59. Rotisserie skewer
60. Cosine’s counterpart
61. Mischievous fairies
62. Gel-producing plant
63. Hatchling’s home
66. *Typical U.S. fare, acr.
68. Second solfa syllable, pl.
