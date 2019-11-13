ane-11-13-19-solution.tif

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: WORLD CUISINES

ACROSS

1. Caribbean vacation destination

6. “How Green ____ My Valley”

9. Elementary particle

13. His oyster?

14. Where couples are joined?

15. Most common vowel in English language

16. Relating to a node

17. E in BCE

18. Makes better

19. *Tex-Mex or California cuisine, e.g.

21. *SmˆrgÂsbord, e.g.

23. Dwindle

24. In a frenzy

25. U.N. workers’ grp.

28. Notary Public’s mark

30. Vandalizing a car

35. Karl of politics

37. Priests’ robes

39. Type of eclipse

40. One on a list

41. *Like cuisine in a fancy restaurant

43. Stalactite site

44. Las Vegas’ main street

46. Very pleased with oneself

47. Location of ACL and MCL

48. John Cusack’s time machine, 2010

50. Upper hand

52. Caribou kin

53. Student aid

55. Four quarters

57. *Pelmeni and borscht, e.g.

61. *Samosa and biryani, e.g.

64. Remove, as in a Pinterest post

65. Any doctrine

67. Spectator

69. Newman/Redford movie “The ____”

70. Cartographer’s creation

71. “____ Line Is It Anyway?”

72. Carrying container

73. Sunday newspaper inserts

74. Editor’s “Let it stand” marks

DOWN

1. Grass bristle

2. Shingled house part

3. Pakistani language

4. Nonchalantly unconcerned

5. Rhymes at rap battling

6. One of Five Ws

7. Lungful

8. Tetanus symptom

9. Got an A

10. *Tom Kha Gai and Gaeng Daeng, e.g.

11. Horned birds

12. Classic TV series “_*_*_*_”

15. Israeli money

20. African sorcery

22. *Chinese pan

24. Egg white

25. *Coddle and soda bread, e.g.

26. Another word for Bingo

27. Not hidden

29. Regrettably

31. Exclamation of disgust

32. Absurd

33. Innie or outie

34. *Spanokopita, e.g.

36. Do like exhaust pipe

38. Wall support

42. Encourage, two words

45. Whimpering

49. Flapper’s accessory

51. Funds

54. True inner self

56. Number of planets

57. Metal enemy

58. “Do ____ others...”

59. Rotisserie skewer

60. Cosine’s counterpart

61. Mischievous fairies

62. Gel-producing plant

63. Hatchling’s home

66. *Typical U.S. fare, acr.

68. Second solfa syllable, pl.

