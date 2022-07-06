ALBION — Fittingly enough, a monarch butterfly fluttered in to watch the festivities.
The Albion Rotary Club dedicated its new butterfly garden Thursday evening at Hidden Diamonds Park. The new gardens are located just to the southwest of the main soccer field.
Also during Monday’s meeting — and equally fittingly — Rotarians honored Sara Weeks as its 2022 Citizen of the Year.
Weeks is president of the Noble County Master Gardeners and was a big help in the creation of the gardens, according to organizers. She also serves as the president of the board of The Arc Noble County Foundations.
Weeks was presented the Citizen of the Year Award by Rotary president-elect Joy LeCount.
Weeks said the work at the butterfly gardens was a labor of love.
“I had a really good time playing in the dirt — because that’s what I do,” Weeks said. “There’s nothing better than to put your hands in the soil.”
Weeks also received $100 from the Rotary to donate to a cause of her choosing.
LeCount also presented a plaque to outgoing Rotary president Cameron Spitaels.
“I thank you all for the opportunity to be your president,” Spitaels said. “It’s been very beneficial for me…to get to know the members of the Rotary.”
LeCount is the new president of the Rotary a position she has held at least three times before.
“There’ a lesson in that Cameron,” Rotarian George Bennett said. “You can serve three or four times (as president). We’ve appreciated all you’ve done for us.”
Following the introduction of the club’s new slate of officers, members ventured out to the gardens.
LeCount provided the following information regarding the butterfly garden:
It all started last September when it was my turn to have the program at Rotary. From my 4-H years, insects have been an interest of mine and especially butterflies. As you may be aware, due to shrinking habituate and other factors, butterflies are threatened — especially the Monarch Butterfly which has a long migration as part of its life-cycle. That program and another one in early February were the impetus for suggesting that the club consider establishing a butterfly garden at Hidden Diamonds Park.
The following information was contained in the cover letter of an REMC Operation Roundup Grant request.
After considerable consideration, Albion Rotary Club voted at its meeting on February 16, 2022, to work with the Town of Albion, Albion Park Department and several other local organizations to establish the Albion Rotary Club Memorial Butterfly Garden at Hidden Diamonds Park. Emphasis will be four-fold: provide habitat for Monarch butterflies and other pollinators; provide an educational opportunity for all ages regarding the importance of pollinators; memorialize Albion Rotarians who have gone on before us; and meet Rotary International’s emphasis on environmental concerns.
Monarch butterfly population in North America has been declining in the past several decades due to loss of habitat. With this project, Albion Rotary Club will join other organizations across Indiana and the USA that are seeking to improve Monarch butterfly habitat. This project was approved by the Albion Park Board March 14, 2022.
Once completed, Albion Rotary Club Memorial Butterfly Garden will include both host and nectar plants necessary to support Monarch butterflies as well as other pollinators. Features such as a place for mud-puddling, a behavior most conspicuous in butterflies will be included. There will be a path, a memorial bench, an arched arbor, educational signage, a little library with books about butterflies and other pollinators.
The Albion Rotary Club Memorial Butterfly Garden will be situated near the south side of the developed area and to the southeast of the ball diamond. There are existing trees that will be part of the plan, but undesirable plants and underbrush will be eliminated. Soil samples will be taken and any soil augmentation needed will take place prior to planting. (See site location and photographs attached)
Noble County Master Gardeners have volunteered time and plants to the project. The Skinner Lake Association had already donated a little library to the Park Department and it will be installed in the garden. An existing trail will be extended to bring hikers to the garden where they might rest and observe butterflies or read before continuing on their way. Noble County Public Library intends to add the garden to its Story Trail at Hidden Diamonds Park. All who have heard about the butterfly garden are excited about the possibilities.
Because Albion Rotary Club is not a 501 c 3 organization, the grant was actually awarded to the Town of Albion Parks Department — so all purchases outlined in the grant must be coordinated with the town.
There are still several components to be added. A memorial bench has been on order for several weeks and will not be ready for pick up until sometime in August. Signs which will identify the various types of plants have yet to be ordered. As noted above, the Little Library has not been placed yet, but hopefully will be added soon. Also, a large sign that provides information about the migration of Monarch Butterflies will likely be installed sometime next week.
Because the soil is extremely heavy clay, we did encounter some difficulty in soil preparation — which wasn’t helped by the wet spring. We finally got the plants in on June 4th. Of course, there hasn’t been much rain since then, so we have had to water on a regular basis. We are also fighting weeds — which are encouraged by the watering process!
The butterfly garden contains both nectar plants for the butterflies and host plants for the caterpillars. Monarch Butterfly caterpillars only feed on milkweed plants. There are other plants which will be beneficial to other types of butterflies and pollinators such as bees. The butterfly garden contains all of the components to qualify for a Monarch Butterfly Waystation and an application for certification has been submitted.
There have been many who have assisted with the project. Here is a listing. Hopefully, I haven’t forgotten anyone.
Financial contributions from Community State Bank and Campbell & Fetter Bank, an Operation Round-Up Grant from Noble REMC, assistance and plant donations from Noble County Master Gardeners, use of a roto tiller from Mark Mawhorter, various related details from Albion Park Department, time and materials from George Bennett as he made the butterfly stepping stones, a sand bag from the Noble County Highway Department, help from Nelson LeCount, and lots of volunteer hours from Rotarians and non-Rotarians have made this possible. Some milkweed plants were purchased from The Strand, an Elkhart Township native plant supplier. We were delighted to find some milkweed plants already growing at the garden location, with more situated nearby.
