ALBION — The Floral Hall Open Class Exhibition held during the Noble County Community Fair was a success this year with 85 participants and 229 total entries.
Best of Show winners for each category are as follows:
• Special Exhibits — Magnets: Sherry Gaby-Ostermeier
• Clowns: Sherry Gaby-Ostermeier
• Fruits and Vegetables — Cabbage — Christy Liggett
• Preserved Foods — Canned Juice – Doug Desper
• Prepared Foods — Pies — Jack Gaby
• Comforters, Afghans, Quilts — Quilts — Janice Parks
• Sewing — Machine Sewn Skirt — Tabby Needlework
• Knitted Shawl — Anita Sparkman
• Crafts — Paint By Number – Luella Weade
• Antiques — Antique Fly Rod – Dennis Parr
• Plants and Flowers — Cut Flower Bouquet — Christy Liggett
• Art Show — Ages 8-13: Ella Creigh; Ages 14-19: Katie Shambaugh; Ages 20+: Jan Cunningham
The fair wished to express its gratitude to the following individuals and agencies for their support of the Floral Hall Open Class Exhibition during the 2019 Noble County Community Fair: Becky Thompson, Bernie Lawson’s Beauty Salon, Craig & Lorna Jo Atz, Craig Family, Cripe Chiropractic, Fun & Fancy Extension Homemaker Club, Gaby Homestead Farms, Gene Stratton-Porter Memorial Society, Klink Trucking, Lady Bugs Extension Homemaker Club, Noble County Master Gardeners, Noble County Nimble Thimble Quilt Club, Palmer Farms, Phil Tom’s Produce, Rose Vista Farms, Sharon Cripe, The Lakehouse, Thompson Families, Washington Juniors. Extension Homemaker Club and Zinck’s Fabric Outlet.
Organizers also wanted to thank to the businesses who set-up a display in Floral Hall during Fair Week — Booths: NC Master Gardeners, NC Nimble Thimbles, Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, NC Historical Society, NC Extension Homemakers, and Purdue Extension-Noble County.
Appreciation was also expressed to all the volunteers who helped make this year’s Floral Hall Open Class a success, to the anonymous individuals who donated to the restoration of Floral Hall and to the individuals who registered with the Floral Hall Open Class Exhibition this year, your items were enjoyed by many fair-goers during fair week.
