INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources stocked an additional 5,228 rainbow trout in five different lakes and streams across Indiana this month.
Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station had a surplus of trout, which allowed for these additional stockings. The stocked surplus trout are greater than 7 inches on average.
Stocking locations were:
• Pinhook Lake (South Bend, St. Joseph County) – 400 fish
• Fancher Lake (Crown Point, Lake County) – 1,000 fish
• Delaware Lake (Fort Harrison State Park, Marion County) – 700 fish
• Cedar Lake (Whitley County) – 2,128 fish
• Brookville Reservoir Tailwater (Franklin County) – 1,000 fish.
Anglers age 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size limit of 7 inches.
There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.
On Nov. 5, the DNR announced 80,896 Coho salmon were recently stocked in northern Indiana’s Lake Michigan tributaries.
Bodine State Fish Hatchery released 29,457 Coho salmon fingerlings measuring approximately 7.2 inches into Trail Creek.
An additional 51,439 Coho salmon fingerlings measuring approximately 6.6 inches were released into the East Branch of the Little Calumet River by Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery.
Coho salmon stocked this fall will stay in the streams until next spring, when they will migrate to Lake Michigan. They will spend one to two years there feeding and maturing until they return to the streams where they were stocked for spawning.
Anglers should take care when fishing these areas. These fingerlings are currently under the legal size limit and are sensitive to being caught. If you are catching undersize Coho, consider moving to a different area of the stream or try switching your method of fishing. These new fish are crucial to the continued existence of the northwest Indiana trout and salmon fishery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.