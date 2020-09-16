It’s fall.
Days are short and nights are long.
It’s dark when I get up in the morning. Leaves on trees and bushes are changing from green to red and yellow and orange. Many leaves have fallen and are scattered across the ground. Goldenrod and other fall wildflowers are in bloom.
Black-capped chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches, cardinals, blue jays and downy woodpeckers still come to my bird feeders daily, except when the weather is especially bad.
But I haven’t seen a Baltimore oriole or a tufted titmouse at the feeders in days. I haven’t seen a red-winged blackbird at one of my feeders either, nor out in the cattails around our marsh, in days. I haven’t seen a robin in days or a bluebird or brown thrasher or catbird.
Driving country roads, cruisin’, I haven’t seen a meadowlark or a horned lark, or any of the many sparrows, vesper, Lincoln’s, Savannah, Baird’s Henslow’s, that I see in grassy fields and along the edges of woodlots when I drive by in summer. I haven’t seen a nighthawk in days, though I’ve been out driving at dusk when nighthawks are active.
I have seen a kingbird recently, and a belted kingfisher. I excited at the sight of each. I felt like I do in spring, when I see a rare warbler.
The reason I haven’t seen those birds recently is that they’ve gone south. They’re migrated, as they do in late summer or fall every year. The explanation is simple. But it doesn’t account for the decline in number, the scarcity of all the species of birds that aren’t as numerous as they used to be.
Not all birds have declined in number. Some have increased and even expanded their range.
There were no cardinals in my home town in northern Iowa when I was a boy, none, until a male turned up one summer. It was seen singing in a big tree in the yard of a neighbor, just half a block from my home. I saw it. Many people saw it, not just our neighbors but people from all over town heard about it and came to see it.
A reporter from the town newspaper heard about it, saw it and photographed it. A story, about this bird from the south, with one of the reporter’s photos, was published on the front page of the town newspaper.
Now, the last time I was in my home town, I saw many cardinals. They were common.
While cruisin’ a few days ago my older daughter and I saw a flock of barn swallows swirling around, landing and taking off from a power line. They were just half a mile from our house.
Barn swallows nested in our barn but I haven’t seen one in or around the barn in weeks. Nor have a seen barn swallows at any of our neighbors’ barns. If these were the birds that nested in our barn, or in a neighbors barn, where have they been the last three or four weeks?
The same day my daughter and I saw the barn swallows, we saw a flock of killdeers. They were strung out in a line, walking along the muddy shore of a little lake. I hadn’t seen a killdeer in several weeks. So where have those killdeers been the last three or four weeks?
I became interested in birds when I was a boy. I don’t know just when. It seems now as if I’ve always been interested in birds. But in those early days my interest was identification, spotting birds, learning to recognize them and call they by their assigned names. I made lists, birds I saw in a day, in a year, in my life.
Birds, I know now, are indicators of the habitat around them, of the time of year and of the weather. So what did that flock of barn swallows indicate?
