WOLF LAKE — The Rev. Lynn Hanson was installed as the pastor at Living Water Lutheran Church in Wolf Lake during special afternoon services on Feb. 12.
Hanson and his wife Nancy grew up in North Dakota. After high school he served 25 years in the military.
Upon retirement from the Air Force, he attended Concordia Theological Seminary, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, in Fort Wayne.
In 2002, upon graduation from seminary, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Tell City, called him to serve as its pastor.
In 2010, the Synod’s Board for National Missions, Specific Pastoral Ministry, called Pastor Hanson to serve a full-time position as the Lutheran chaplain at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Hospital.
In 2014, the VA promoted Hanson to chief chaplain and assigned him to Hines Veterans Affairs Hospital, Chicago.
The couple have two grown daughters and three grandsons who live in Fort Wayne.
