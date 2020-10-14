NAPPANEE — The Round Barn Theatre has announced several event dates it has scheduled for 2021.
”When Calls the Heart the Musical”
May 7 — July 17
Based on the popular series by Janette Oake, “When Calls the Heart the Musical” follows Elizabeth Thatcher as she makes her way across the rugged Canadian countryside to teach in a rural schoolhouse. Elizabeth’s heart for teaching is challenged by various trials from her pupils, her rural surroundings, and by a handsome Canadian Mountie. But her heart will only expand and grow to find that her calling is as vast as the beautiful Canadian frontier. This original musical will premiere at The Round Barn theatre and is certain to become a favorite for years to come.
”Land That I Love”
July 1-Aug. 8
A fun-filled adventure, telling the story of Indiana. Laugh at the origins of the name Hoosier, enjoy the folklore tales of Johnny Appleseed and Young Abe Lincoln, and celebrate the funny names of the small town festivals and traditions we hold dear. Fun, laughs and nostalgia abound as we take you on a “Hoosier” journey about the amazing way our diverse “Hoosier Quilt” allows the spirit of Indiana to shine as the beautiful 19th star waving proudly on Old Glory.
”You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
July 29-Aug. 22
Based on the popular Peanuts comic strip by fellow Hoosier, Charles Schulz, this musical follows a day in the life of Charlie Brown. With his sister, Lucy, and his friends Linus, Lucy and Schroeder along with his intrepid beagle, Snoopy, Charlie Brown will navigate the perils of childhood from first loves and valentines to book reports and baseball games. You’ll cheer and laugh as the Peanuts gang sings and dances in this heartwarming musical.
”Little Women”
Sept. 10-Oct. 23
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Little Women is a timeless tale that has been enjoyed for generations. Now in a musical format, you will fall in love with the March sisters all over again. This musical guarantees a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit
”A Musical Christmas Carol Charles Dickens’ Classic Tale”
Nov. 4-Dec. 31
Told in a classic way and true to the original story by Charles Dickens, our brand new original production, “A Musical Christmas Carol” brings to life the timeless characters of the miserly, bitter and selfish Ebenezer Scrooge, his nephew Fred who seeks to be a light to Scrooge, the ever optimistic and grateful Bob Cratchit, his joyful family and Tiny Tim with his faith and love for everyone, and many more! The streets of London come alive with singing and dancing, and families join together around the fire in the first epic song “When Christmas Eve Arrives.” You will come away inspired, joyful, and full of hope with this exciting new musical that seeks to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and the light of truth and human kindness that is all around us!
The Round Barn Theatre has also announced its season ticket prices for 2021.
For $184.95, strikingly less than a single performance of a Broadway Musical, spectators can get an entire season of regional theater productions, including a resident cast from across the country, sets designed and built on site and costumes designed and sewn on site. Attendees will have a choice of 30 to 50 performances over 5-6 week runs.
The magnificent Round Barn Theatre is a star attraction in its own right.
Season ticket prices are:
• $184.95 per adult
• $134.95 per student
• $42 per child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.