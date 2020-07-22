STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: DR. SEUSS
ACROSS
1. On a cruise, 2 words
6. Horse poker
9. Deadly slitherers
13. Way to curl hair
14. *Today is gone. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another ____.”
15. Islam’s Supreme Being
16. Subway coin
17. Salve for Tin Woodman
18. Grim Reaper
19. *”A ____’s s Fine-Something-That-All-People-Need.”
21. *”Christmas Day will always be, Just as long as we ____ ____.”
23. Structure named for 31st President
24. Indoor allergy trigger
25. Ship pronoun
28. H. H. Munro’s pen name
30. Something or anything
35. Madam, to a cowboy
37. Dr. Jones, to his friends
39. Best not mentioned
40. Not in favor of
41. Myths and legends, e.g.
43. Maître d’s list
44. France’s longest river
46. *”I Can Read ____ My Eyes Shut!”
47. Use a beeper
48. In direct line of descent
50. Italian car maker
52. Equinox mo.
53. Coral barrier
55. Not a friend
57. *”From there to here, From here to there, Funny ____ are everywhere.”
60. *”Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. ____ ____.”
63. Canine foe
64. However, poetically
66. Full
68. Up and about
69. Porridge grain
70. Say something
71. Start of a conclusion
72. Parental involvement org.
73. Popular garden flower
DOWN
1. *”Step with care and great tact. And remember that life’s A Great Balancing ____.”
2. Turkey dance
3. Punjabi believer
4. Correct
5. Pause in breathing, pl.
6. *”If you never did, you should. These things are fun and fun is ____.”
7. “Wheel of Fortune” request, 2 words
8. Indian metropolis
9. Sheltered, nautically
10. BBQ side
11. Toupee spot
12. “Zip it!”
15. Countdown to Christmas
20. Inbox item
22. Chowed down
24. Middle of a torso
25. *”A person’s a person, no matter how ____.”
26. Capital of Vietnam
27. Dine at home
29. *”You’re on your own. And you know what you ____.”
31. Pipe smoker’s tool
32. Letter-shaped girder
33. Polynesian kingdom
34. *”Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is ____ than you.”
36. Bog down
38. Sasquatch’s Himalayan cousin
42. Elevator passage
45. Breadwinner
49. Race part
51. 50-50
54. Bar by estoppel
56. Related on mother’s side
57. Baloney
58. Rwanda’s majority
59. a.k.a. The Islamic State
60. Itty-bitty bit
61. ___ von Bismarck
62. Not quite an adult
63. Latissimus dorsi, for short
65. *”It’s a shirt. It’s a sock. It’s a glove. It’s a ____.”
67. Wine quality
