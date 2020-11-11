ALBION — The Central Noble Athletic Department is seeking nominations for its 2021 Hall Of Fame Class.
Nominees can be former athletes, coaches or contributors to athletics at Central Noble. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Nov. 30.
Nominations can be submitted by mail via to the Central Noble High School Athletic Department or electronically via the online nomination form at centralnobleathletics.com/2020/11/04/central-noble-athletic-hall-of-fame-nomination-forms/.
According to its website, “Central Noble has established a Hall-Of-Fame in order to recognize exceptional athletes, coaches and contributors to the athletic programs.” The following guidelines will be used in choosing individuals admitted to the Hall of Fame.
• A committee will assist the athletic director in making any decisions.
• The athletic director will have the final say on who is selected.
• All correspondence related to the Central Noble Hall Of Fame must go through the athletic director.
• Members can be athletes, coaches or contributors to Central Noble athletics.
• Athletes must have attended Central Noble and coaches must have coached at Central Noble.
• It is preferred that the inductees have been out of school or departed coaching for at least five years. However, if there are special circumstances the committee will evaluate them.
• Members must have done something special. Examples of this are: multiple All-NECC Awards, state all-star teams, state awards, placing at state or a state champion.
• Simply being a good athlete or leading a team in scoring does not qualify someone for the Hall-Of-Fame.
• Athletes that have special career records will be taken into consideration. However, there are many event record holders so it does not warrant automatic consideration.
• If athletes have excelled after high school, such as playing at the college or professional level, that will be a consideration.
• There are always special circumstances. If so, contact the athletic director to discuss.
The 2021 Hall-Of-Fame game is currently scheduled to be played on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
This will be the fourth Hall of Fame class to be inducted at Central Noble.
The following were inducted in 2020:
• Rob Wiley, a 1970 graduate, started his athletic career at Wolf Lake High School and earned a varsity letter in basketball as a sophomore. After the consolidation of Wolf Lake and Albion into Central Noble High School, Wiley earned two more varsity letters in basketball. He earned All-Northeast Corner Conference honors as a junior and a senior. He was the first player to reach 1,000 career points in the program’s history. He ended up with a 1,099 career points. Wiley also enjoyed success on the baseball field, being selected to the All-NECC team his junior and senior year as a catcher.
• Monte Mawhorter, a 1983 grad, earned multiple varsity letters in three different sports and totaled nine in high school career. He earned All-NECC honors in both football and baseball in his senior and junior seasons. Mawhorter was the first Central Noble football player to rush for over 1,000 yards in season. He finished with 1,040 yards his senior year. He also led the Cougars in receiving yards and scoring his final two years in Albion. On the baseball field, Mawhorter led Central Noble in earned run average, batting average, doubles, triples and stolen bases. He also threw a no-hitter during sectional play.
• Megan (Gallmeyer) Luckey, a 2003 graduate, was another to earn many varsity letters in three different sports. She earned 10 letters in volleyball, basketball and track and field during her career. She was an All-NECC selection and the team’s most valuable player during her junior and senior volleyball seasons. Luckey led the girls basketball teams in assists and free-throw percentage during her time and was named the defensive MVP her senior year. In track, she earned four varsity letters and still holds school records in the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay. Luckey was a sectional champ in the 300 hurdles, and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays in 2001 and 2002. She was also a regional champion in the 300 hurdles in 2002 and qualified for the state finals in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Luckey was the KPC Prep of the Year in track in 2002 and made the All-Area team from 2001-03.
• Joel Luckey, a 2002 grad, was one of the most decorated athletes in Central Noble history. In football, he earned three varsity letters and played on the undefeated regular season team in 2000 before having a breakout year in 2001. He led the Cougars to their second straight NECC championship in 2001 while rushing for 2,218 yards, which was good enough for second in the state that season. During the 2001 season, Luckey also rushed for 25 touchdowns, including a school-record five in one game. Another record is the 300 yards he rushed for in one game as well. He earned All-NECC honors, was the News Sun Prep of the Year, first team All-State and was chosen to play in the North-South All-Star game. In track, Luckey made all-conference while earning four varsity letters. He won the 200-meter dash his sophomore season was a regional qualifier all four years. He was a member of the 4x100 relay team that set the school record, and he personally holds the school record in the 200 at 22.2 seconds. In 2002, Luckey won the 200 in the sectional, finished second at regionals and was a state finalist.
• Cale Hoover, a 1996 graduate. He earned nine varsity letters during his high school career: four in wrestling, three in football and two in baseball. He was an all-conference honoree in football and wrestling. He also won an Athletic Scholar Award and was an Academic All-State honorable mention.
• Rex Gallmeyer, 1977. He was a four-sport athlete, participating in golf, basketball, football and baseball. He made all-conference in every sport he participated in, including basketball, in which he was one of only five named first team all-league. In golf and football, he was first team all-conference two years in a row.
• Sage Knopp Barrientes, 2010. She ran cross country and track from 2006-2010, winning eight varsity letters. In track, she was a Northeast Corner Conference champion in the 1,600-meter run and won two sectional championships and two regional championships at 3,200 meters. She placed seventh in state in the 3,200 one year and was ninth in another.
• Wendy Liepe, 1995. She was a three-sport athlete during her high school career, earning three varsity letters in basketball, two in track and two in cross country. She was named all-conference two years in a row in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
The Central Noble hall of fame selection committee selected Larry Slain, Julie Young, Mike Young and Bob Chandler as its first inductees for ceremonies held in February 2018.
