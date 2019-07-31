INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is distributing 1,000 new RADAR and LIDAR speed-enforcement devices among 162 state and local police agencies. The units are being purchased with $1.6 million in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds.
Dash-mounted RADAR systems may be used while patrol vehicles are moving or stopped, and can measure traffic speeds in the same and opposing directions. Hand-held LIDAR devices help officers spot speeding drivers through several lanes of traffic or obstructions such as trees and bushes.
According to the website TheDrive.com: “LIDAR is an acronym for Light Detection and Ranging. It operates similarly to radar. It sends out a beam of energy at a certain frequency. Part of this beam gets reflected back to the gun by the targeted vehicle. By using the Doppler effect and comparing the difference in frequency between the transmitted and received beams, the unit can calculate the speed of the target vehicle.”
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department will receive six new RADAR units and one LIDAR unit.
The Ligonier Police Department will receive five RADAR units and a LIDAR. Sheriff’s departments in Steuben and DeKalb counties also will receive the speed-enforcement equipment, along with departments in Angola and Garrett.
Federal grants administered by ICJI’s Traffic Safety Division fund training, equipment and overtime enforcement of Indiana traffic laws to reduce roadway crashes, injuries and deaths. In less than two years, ICJI has distributed:
• 2,600 portable breath tests among 150 police agencies to evaluate alcohol impairment in drivers, and
• Android tablets and an app to the more than 230 police officers highly trained in recognizing drugged drivers.
Speeding statistics in the Indiana Crash Facts publications published by ICJI and Indiana University Public Policy Institute show that:
• Nearly 29,000 people were in speed-related crashes on Indiana roads in 2017, resulting in 207 deaths and 6,428 non-fatal injuries.
• Speed-related violations such as following too closely and unsafe lane movement are also among the top causes of Indiana crashes.
Young drivers, particularly young men, are more likely to be speeding before a crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.