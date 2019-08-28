ALBION — A rich history celebrated.
A rich history living on.
The Shultz family has owned its farm in the 3200 block of North C.R. 500E for 100 years. The state of Indiana honored this centennial of family ownership earlier this month at the Indiana State Fair.
Dale and Linda Shultz, along with their family, were congratulated by Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch at a special ceremony at the fairgrounds.
They took two vehicle-loads full of family to the event.
“We did some sightseeing, then we went over to the Farm Bureau building where the ceremony was,” Linda said. “It was great. For a room full of people, they got through it really quick.”
The couple’s youngest son, Kent, has moved his family into the farm home. Kent had purchased the farmhouse and seven acres surrounding it from the trust set up by Dale and Linda.
“It’s great,” Linda said of the farmhouse staying in the family.
The farm carries with it a rich history.
Marvin Shultz purchased the farm in 1919 for $12,000, according to Dale.
Dale was born in 1929. He remembers growing up on the farm well.
“Those were tough times,” Dale said. “Nobody had any money. We ate most of the hogs and beef we had.
“I don’t know how dad made payments on the farm during the ’30s. It couldn’t have been easy.”
Along with the livestock, Marvin planted oats, wheat, corn and hay.
The family also produced its own maple syrup, tapping approximately 100 trees each spring, Dale said. He recalled carrying 5-gallon buckets of syrup in each hands through the woods on the family property.
Each year, the farm would produce anywhere from 35-45 gallons of maple syrup, which was stored in the home’s attic.
Dale worked at Group Dekko for 25 years, rising to plant manager before ending his employment.
Marvin died in 1973, and his mother died two years later.
The couple rented out the farmland, but in the late 1970s, after their children had grown and left home, Dale and Linda purchased the farm for $40,000 and moved in.
For Linda, who was raised in downtown Albion, it took some getting used to for the “city girl” moving to the country.
“It was different,” she said. “But I adapted to it.”
The couple made many improvements.
“We remodeled it,” Linda said. “We did quite a bit.”
Now Kent has done his own remodeling as the far has once again changed hands — but into new Shultz hands.
The ceremony at the Indiana State Fair meant a lot to the couple.
“It was quite an affair,” Dale said.
“I’d been looking forward to it for weeks,” Linda said. “It was fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.