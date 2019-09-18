45 years ago, Dec. 25, 1974
John Beckley of Albion was the new custodian at the Courthouse succeeding Wash Parker who was retiring.
John (Lenn) W. Wright, Fort Wayne, had been named works manager of Tokheim Corp. plants in Albion and Brimfield.
Judge Elect Robert Probst was the new Noble County Circuit Court judge. He was elected to a six-year term in the Nov. 5, 1974, general election, defeating Judge Hagen, who served two six-year terms, by an overwhelming majority.
The one-time Riddle & Metz Hardware, which was on the south side of the Square until after Roy Riddle’s death, moved to the south part of town, was closing after the death of Harry Metz.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph DeGroff were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 29, 1974. Ralph and Betty were married Dec. 31, 1924, in Bryan, Ohio.
Navy Seaman Recruit Jeffrey L. Young, son of Mr. and Mrs. Max Schrader of Albion, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.
Navy Seaman Michael P. Barr, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry P. Barr, Albion, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.
25 years ago, Sept. 7, 1994
In a conference interview, Governor Evan Bayh told the New Era that the state would pay most of the bill in a $5.3 million plan to fix a Rome City resort area. The money would come from the Indiana Department of Transportation and Department of Natural Resources budget.
Three students from other countries had enrolled at Central Noble High School as part of exchange programs. They were Olga Otborkina from Russia, who was making her home with the James Davis family; Anja Krautschick, Germany, who was residing with the Dave Pippenger family and Simon Claesson of Sweden, who was living with the Bill Foote family.
George and Barb Kirkpatrick were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Sept. 6, 1994.
In high school football it was a hard fought battle between Central Noble Cougars and the Eastside Blazers that went into overtime. A conversion kick gave the victory to the Blazers with a 20-19 score.
Members of the 1994 Central Noble Football team were: Ryan Weber, Brad Halsey, Trevor Wert, Scott Collins, Joe Christopher, Brett Freeman, Adam Starkey, Andy Inlow, Jeremy Aker, Tony Knafel, Steve Grogg, Korey Clinger, Josh Munson, Jason Hile, Kraig Keirn, Jeremy Todd, Jes Reeve, John Parks, Matt Chenowith, Mike Krider, Tony Forker, Bryan Dial, Cale Hoover, Brian Kreger, Jared Shisler, Steve Collier, Todd Jacobs, Mike Lemish, Nick Norris, Bob Munson, Andy Egolf, Kyle Black, Reuben Jiminez, Todd Knafel, Todd Bricker, Jack Lough, Chris Helgesen, Jay Lortie, Brad Anderson, Jake Smith, Kyle Clark, B. J. Wellman, Vince Miller, Billy Mawhorter, Josh Kieber, Chad Owen, Grant Moore, Keith Rollins Jack Diffendarfer, Jom Chistopher and Joel Fair. Head coach was Trevor Tipton.
10 years ago, Sept. 9, 2009
The 2009 Homecoming Court from the junior and senior classes of Central Noble High School included Katie Beam, Carmen Metzger, Alysha Spaw, Andrew McGill, Mike Estep, Jacob Buchanan, Sage Knopp, Brooke Noe, Kelsey Applegate, Jeff Edsall and Skyler Dierkes.
Ryan C. Petrie had entered Basic Cadet Training at the U. S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, in preparation to enter the first academic year at the academy. Petrie was a 2009 graduate of Central Noble High School.
The Albion community was saddened by the passing of two fine people of the community. Stephanie Cecelia Keenan, wife of pastor Douglas L. Keenan and David Van Meter, Jr., D.V.M., who had been the Albion community veterinarian for many years.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Mike Estep. He scored a touchdown on offense and intercepted a Lakeland pass in the end zone on defense.
Neither the Central Noble girls or boys varsity cross country teams had enough runners for a team but they had quality efforts from all who ran at their meet between Fremont and Westview. Sage Knopp set a new course record of 20:44 as she ran from the pack for a first-place finish.
The 2009 boys and girls cross country team members were: Kiefer Beck, Ryan Smith, Sage Knopp, Casey Vrba, Ethan Stangland, Autumn Knox, Jakki Petrie, Emily Weber and Jerrod Stangland, Their coach was Bryan Tarman.
An inflatable rescue boat was the newest addition to the Albion Fire Department’s complement of water and ice rescue gear, thanks to a $2,327 grant from the Noble Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.