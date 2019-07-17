WOLF LAKE — If this was a good-bye, it was a darn good one.
The organizers of the Luckey Hospital Museum held a final celebration Saturday, and the event had more than a few laughs, a few tears and a ton of fond memories.
Hundreds of people toured the museum, braving hot conditions — inside and on the lawn — for one last look at a piece of Indiana history.
The building at the corner of U.S. 33 and S.R. 109 is for sale, as owner Shirley Hile can no longer keep up with the maintenance on the nearly 90-year-old building. The museum remains open in the meantime, but expectations are that it will eventually shutter.
The Luckey Hospital was founded in 1929 by J.E. “Doc” Luckey and fully operational by 1931. Within years, hundreds of surgeries were being conducted at the hospital, along with more routine care.
The hospital operated until 1957, when it shut down. After a short stint as a nursing home, the building changed hands over the next 40 years until Hile and her sister Mary Adams, Luckey’s great-nieces, bought the building in 2000.
After putting countless hours of work into cleaning up and restoring the hospital, they opened it as a museum, highlighting the family’s history, but also as a collection of old and obsolete medical tools and devices.
The museum was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in March 2013.
Saturday’s event packed the interior of the museum, and the crowd spilled out under a tent where a raffle for some of the items was held.
“I’m amazed,” Hile said when asked about the crowd.
Most of the rooms in the museum had staffers in period dress explaining how things literally operated from the 1930s-1950s.
Pat Decker, a licensed practical nurse, was a font of information regarding the iron lung, used to treat polio patients. She was sad to see the museum close.
“I was born here,” Decker said. “I just wish we could save it. You see so many people who were born here.”
Tim Gaff was born in the hospital in 1950. On Saturday, he portrayed the hospital’s founder, entertaining visitors from the former Dr. Luckey’s office with stories both medical and personal.
A former member of the museum board, Gaff praised the work done by Hile and Adams.
“They’ve done a tremendous job with it,” Gaff said. “The collection they put together over the years is amazing. They put tons of money into this place.”
One of the final events from Saturday’s celebration was a review of former nursing garb. The museum has accumulated dozens of vintage uniforms from past eras.
Sandra Huntsman, a key figure at the museum, dressed as Florence Nightengale. She got emotional when asked about the museum’s sale and possible closure.
“Everyone says it’s so sad,” Huntsman said. “It’s not just about Wolf Lake, it’s about a place in time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.