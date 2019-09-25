Boys Tennis
Cougars blanked
by Fairfield
ALBION — The Cougars lost 5-0 to the Falcons on Tuesday in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
Austin Frey lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Austin Smith fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Owen Darland and Aiden Miller were beaten 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
The Cougars forfeited No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Boys SoccerCougars tie Eastside
in NECC consolation
BUTLER — Central Noble drew a 1-1 tie with Eastside in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game on Thursday.
Ryan Schroeder scored the lone goal for the Cougars, and Aidan Dreibelbis had 11 saves in goal.
Girls SoccerCN grabs first win
SOUTH WHITLEY — Central Noble won its first match of the season Monday, defeating Whitko 2-0.
Jocelyn Winebrenner scored with 9 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first half for the Cougars. Meghan Kiebel scored early in the second half on an assist from Brooklyn Johnson.
Maddie Bremer earned the shutout in goal for Central Noble.
VolleyballCentral Noble
beat West Noble
in NECC action
ALBION — The Cougars swept the Chargers in three sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-10 in Northeast Corner Conference play Thursday.
The junior varsity Cougars also beat West Noble 25-15, 25-10, and the Central Noble C team beat the Chargers 25-12, 16-25, 15-11.
6th Grade VolleyballCougars are 2-1
on the young season
ALBION — The Cental Noble girls sixth-grade volleyball team traveled to Churubusco Sept. 17 in its fourth game. The lady Cougars are 2-1 for the season. The sixth grade A team won its match in straight sets, 25-19 and 25-23. Katie Forker, Lily Marks and Ellie Clevenger lead the team with four aces each.
The B team won a tough match in three sets, 25-21, 21-25, 16-14. Darcy Busche had eight aces and Ava Green and Jaylana Winebrenner both stepped up with five.
Middle School VolleyballCougar Junior High
team falls to Fremont
FREMONT — The Central Noble eighth grade volleyball team fell 25-17, 25-17 on Tuesday. Lydia Replogle had two aces, and Kelsee Lutz had three assists in the loss.
Junior High Cross CountryLake, Spohr pace Cougars
ALBION — Central Noble junior high runner Allyssa Spohr finished third in a four-way cross country meet with Angola, Churubusco and Eastside on Sept. 17.
Churubusco won the team competition with 30 points, followed by Angola 34, Central Noble 81 and Eastside 97.
The race was won by Ella Ellas of Churubusco in 13:46. Spohr’s time was 14:00.
Adelaide Hopf was 15th and Lydia Skinner was 32nd.
In the boys race, Central Noble finished fourth with 97. Angola won the competition with 15 points.
Central Noble was paced by Cole Lake, who finished 17th in 14:38. Dominic May and Simeon Gard placed 26th and 27th, respectively for the Cougars.
