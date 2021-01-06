Girls Basketball
Cougars down Bremen
ALBION — Central Noble shut down Bremen in the fourth quarter Saturday night to defeat the Lions 54-39.
Bremen (5-6) trailed 11-5 after one quarter, then pecked away over the middle two quarters to draw even at 35 after three quarters. CN outscored the Lions 19-4 in the final period.
Meghan Kiebel led the Cougars (9-2) with 19 points. Central Noble also had 14 points from Bridgette Gray, eight each from Madi Vice and Casey Hunter and five points from Lydia Andrews.
Bremen won the junior varsity contest over CN 29-25. Ella Zolman had 12 points and Ali Kimmel scored six for the Cougars.
