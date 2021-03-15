ALBION — The second of two men charged with holding up an Albion gas station at gun point had his plea agreement to a lesser charge rejected Monday.
Devon Tucker, had appeared in court anticipating sentencing on a Level 6 felony count of theft, but Senior Judge G. David Laur had other plans, making it only the second time in a decades-long career on the bench that he has rejected a filed plea.
Tucker pleaded guilty in August to theft, a Level 6 felony, a notable drop in severity from the Level 3 armed robbery charge he was initially facing.
Tucker struck the plea with prosecutors in exchange for a stipulation that he would cooperate in an investigation and prosecution of the other man who allegedly held up the station with him, William Moore.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by between three and 16 years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries penalties ranging from six months to two and half years in jail.
According to the Albion Town Marshal’s Office, two white males with bandanas covering their faces entered the Marathon gas station in the 200 block of South Orange Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2019.
One of the suspects allegedly pointed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and ordered him to get cash. The second suspect filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes, according to court documents.
The larger of the suspects, approximately 5-8 to 6 feet tall and weighing 230-260 pounds, was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt. This suspect displayed the handgun.
The second suspect was wearing a blue shirt and had an unknown tattoo on the back of his neck, described as being 5-6 to 5-10, weighing 210-230 pounds.
After taking the cash and cigarettes, the suspects fled the store on foot.
Moore was arrested in June 2019 after being identified via a Walmart security video that showed his distinctive tattoo that was also visible during the alleged Albion robbery.
Tucker was picked up later in August 2019 after a tip came from someone stating they saw a man wearing a bandana sitting on his front step shortly after the robbery. That man turned out to be Tucker, who lived nearby to the station that was robbed.
Moore was convicted and sentenced in December 2020 on a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery. He received a sentence of eight years, with five executed and three years ordered to probation, clearing the way for Tucker’s sentencing this month.
Laur had been the presiding judge over Moore’s case, however, and the plea agreement before him Monday for the co-defendant left a sour taste.
“Mr. Moore said he was at the house across the street or somewhere on the other side of the street and he had been drinking and he said Mr. Tucker came and said that he wanted Mr. Moore to help him go across the street and rob the gas station, the Marathon gas station,” Laur said.
The security footage shows that it was not Moore but the other man who drew the handgun and pointed it at the clerk before the two men ran away, Laur said. Although both men were wearing masks, the gunman in the video “appeared to match the physical description” of Tucker, Laur said.
“Then I look at the plea agreement for Mr. Tucker and this plea agreement takes it from an armed robbery Level 3 felony down to theft a Level 6 felony and I’m quite disturbed with that, because, I guess for a number of reasons, armed robbery, that is one offense that I have great concern over. And I’m not inclined to accept this agreement because it appears to me between Mr. Moore and his possible testimony and the video, this certainly is not an insurmountable case if it went to trial as an armed robbery and I guess worst case scenario theft is a lesser included way down the line,” Laur said.
Tucker’s defense attorney Seth Tipton said the case was pleaded down in his negotiation with former Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred due to some emerging issues with the case.
Tipton alleged that the clerk at a gas station was a “lifelong” friend of Tucker and that the two men had possibly plotted to rob the store together. Tipton then also said the clerk stated to investigators that he could not identify the gunman as Tucker and that prosecutors had chosen to plead the case down in order to get a conviction on Moore, who initially maintained we wasn’t at the gas station at all, Tipton said.
Laur asked whether the clerk at the gas station had ever been charged with a crime, to which Tipton said he didn’t believe so.
“That is why everything kind of unraveled with the state,” Tipton said.
Laur, a former prosecutor before becoming a judge, didn’t see the case as that tenuous.
“I want to talk about the big fish and the little fish. I couldn’t look at Mr. Moore if I gave Mr. Tucker three years for a theft,” Laur said.
“I never reject plea agreements, but I’m going to reject this one. In my whole career I’ve rejected one other one, so this is the second,” Laur said. “This is a serious offense and I just think, and I understand maybe Mr. Mildred didn’t have all the information back in August that exists today, but I listened to Mr. Moore recently and based upon that what I’m going to do is reject the plea agreement.”
A pretrial was rescheduled for May 24 in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.