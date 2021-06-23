ALBION — The Rehoboth Community Missionary Church, 1236 N. C.R. 275E, Albion, will host a Guest Day on Sunday, June 27 for interested local residents.
Guest Day includes a 10:45 a.m. worship service at the church and a noon hog roast a half mile from the church at the farm of Stan and Nancy Jacobs, 3340 E. C.R. 200N, Albion.
The Rehoboth Church was built in 1858 on a high spot in Jefferson Township that compliments the farmland around it. The church was Lutheran until the early 1950s and has been part of the Missionary Church since then. It began with 11 charter members, and once reached a peak of 50 Sunday school members.
During the Lutheran era, the Rehoboth Church shared pastors with Saint Marks and Mount Pleasant churches. As part of the Missionary Church, the Rehoboth congregation was initially led by student pastors from Fort Wayne Bible College and more recently by retired Missionary Church pastors. For the past three years, Pastor Joe Snider has preached and taught the adult Sunday school class.
Rehoboth Community Missionary Church services feature traditional hymns and Bible-based preaching. The church supports foreign and local missionaries. The small friendly congregation welcomes visitors and new attendees. The well-tended cemeteries north and south of the building contain the final resting places of the ancestors of many who live in the area.
