ALBION — Joe Moorhouse has found a way to turn what many would consider to be a curse into a blessing.
Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2019, the Albion man’s second battle with cancer, Moorhouse has been spreading hope even as the cancer has spread in his body.
Giving the medals has allowed Joe to receive as much as he’s given.
“I get the same word as a lot of people do — hope,” Joe said.
In the 13 months since his diagnosis, Moorhouse and his wife, Jane, have managed to give away more than 400 Saint Peregrine medals.
Saint Peregrine is the patron saint of cancer.
Born in 1260 in Italy, Saint Peregrine’s body rests in the Servite church of Forlì, Italy, the Basilica of Saint Pellegrino Laziosi.
Pope Paul V declared him blessed in 1609 and Pope Benedict XIII canonized him in 1726.
Joe Moorhouse did not know there was a patron saint for cancer patients until his niece, Mary Zeigler, gave him one of the medals shortly after he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in September 2019.
Touched by the gesture, Joe obtained more of the medals. And when a benefit for Jane’s cousin’s son was held shortly after Joe’s own diagnosis, the couple took 10 medals with them.
They were able to give nine of the 10 away.
“They went so quickly we bought another 10,” Joe said. “We ended up buying 10 five times.”
Then a daughter in law sent Joe and Mary another 100.
“We ended up giving all those 100 away,” Joe said.
Only one person, who said her husband likely wouldn’t wear such a medal, turned the couple down. There is no hard religious sell when a medal is given away, actually no particular religious sell at all.
One woman said she was going to cry, when the Moorhouses gave her a medal. Another said she later saw a guardian angel.
“I can’t believe what’s happening,” Jane said.
Jane and Joe said the medallions help people find something to believe in.
“It’s given people hope almost immediately,” Joe said.
“They’re reaching out for any hope,” Jane said.
In May, Joe sent an email to Dr. Neil Sharma, president of the Parkview Cancer Institute, located on the grounds of the Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Joe wanted permission to give the medallions away.
In July, Sharma gave enthusiastic permission.
“We’ve been overwhelmed,” Joe said. “Parkview was so nice and excited about it.”
At first, the couple set up a stand in the lobby. But they found people were bypassing the display to go to whatever floor they were heading to.
So they set it up in a waiting area on the third floor, reasoning that people would have more time to discover the display in such a location.
During a couple hours long appointment on Oct. 5 of this year, 13 of the medals were taken by cancer patients or their families.
Unfortunately for Joe, his own battle with cancer has turned deathly serious.
On Sept. 10, Joe was scheduled to have his pancreas removed, a move that was supposed to leave him cancer free. Instead, the surgery was stopped a couple of hours after it started. His surgeon came out of the operating room to tell Jane that the cancer, now in stage four, had spread to other parts of his body.
He is still undergoing regular chemotherapy treatments at the Cancer Institute, a measure meant to slow the cancer, not get rid of it entirely.
And he’s still giving away the Saint Peregrine medals, which has kept his attitude positive.
“I’ve put my mind to this,” Joe said. “I don’t have a lot of space to put negative things.”
“It gives him hope to think about others rather than himself,” Jane said. “He doesn’t think about himself very much anyway.”
