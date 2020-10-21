ALBION — Oct. 24 is a special day for Rotarians everywhere — including for those who are members of the Albion Rotary Club.
It marks World Polio Day and celebrates efforts Rotary International has been involved with worldwide — immunizing children to eradicate wild poliovirus.
In addition to contributing funds and in order to show support for the international polio eradication project and help make the general public aware, Albion Rotarians plan to walk around Courthouse Square during the club’s weekly meeting Thursday. They will carry END POLIO NOW signs to draw attention to the walk.
Rotary International started its PolioPlus eradication program in 1985. The initial fundraising goal was $10 million.
Since then, millions more have been raised. Local Rotary clubs in all member countries — like those in Albion, Ligonier and Kendallville in Noble County — were asked to contribute funds and volunteer to assist in many ways, including going to other countries to assist with mass immunization efforts.
In 1988, Rotary International became a partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, along with WHO (World Health Organization), UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation later became a partner.
The eradication efforts have operated in all six WHO regions: African Region, Region of the Americas, South-East Asia Region, European Region, Eastern Mediterranean Region and Western Pacific Region.
Five of the six WHO regions are now certified as being wild poliovirus free. WHO announced on Aug. 25 that Africa has been certified free from wild poliovirus — leaving just two countries where the wild poliovirus remains endemic, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Through decades of commitment and work by Rotary and its partners, more than 2.5 billion children have received the oral polio vaccine and reduced polio cases by 99.9%. But the fight against polio isn’t over.
