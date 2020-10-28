44 years ago, Feb. 25, 1976
The following young people served as pages at the legislature in Indianapolis: Christy Moore, Toby Bonar, Brian Elser, Tim Lock, Ryan Smith and Diane Howard.
Marilyn Morr, Albion, had filed for re-election as clerk of the Noble Circuit Court. She was seeking a second term in office.
Mr. and Mrs. Ned E. Weihmiller were guests of honor at an open house celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary Feb. 29, 1976.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Boggs celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. Lee Boggs and Ann Butler were married Feb. 16, 1951, by the Rev. Willard Doyle in Albion. Their wedding took place on the 50th wedding anniversary of the groom’s grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Luther Boggs.
The Central Noble Cougars basketball team was back in the win column, trouncing Woodlan, 63-47. Cougar scoring: Steve Richter 18; Mike Young 25; Terry Dazey 6; Mike Kurtz 2; Rex Gallmeyer 10; Jim Richey 2.
Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Price announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Nancy Jo, to Thomas Ross Shores, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elgia L. Shores, Jackson, Georgia. Nancy was a 1974 graduate of Central Noble High School and was with the Army Security Agency stationed at Vint Hill Farms Station, Warrenton, Virginia. A March 27, 1976, wedding was planned at the Asbury United Methodist Church, Albion.
25 years ago, Oct. 18, 1995
The Indiana State Police were concluding another successful season of destroying cultivated and wild marijuana plants found in Northeast Indiana. Noble County ranked the highest among the nine counties in the Fort Wayne District in the number of plants destroyed. In Noble County, 26 plots of growing marijuana were found. This included 548 cultivated plants and 2,283 wild plants for a total of 2,831. Marijuana was considered to be the second largest cash crop in the state.
Noble County had gained population since the 1990 census was completed. Noble County’s population was estimated at 39,972 as of July 1994. This was up from the April 1990 census of 37,877, a 5.5% increase.
Brook and Kristin Zeedyk announced the birth of a daughter, Madison Christine Zeedyk, born Oct. 3, 1995.
Michael J. Philbee and Amy M. (Konger) Philbee of Columbia City announced the birth of their son, Derek Michael Philbee. He was born Oct. 5, 1995, at Whitley County Memorial Hospital.
There were two Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School. Heather Fekete and Cale Hoover. Fekete, a senior on the girls cross country team, was the only runner to make All-Conference. The Central Noble cross country team placed fifth at the West Noble Sectional and would advance to the Elkhart Regional. Central Noble quarterback Cale Hoover was instrumental in the Cougars’ 33-0 Homecoming win. The senior signal caller rushed for 65 yards on nine carries, completed 2-of-2 passes for 14 yards, ran 58 yards for a touchdown and scored a two-point conversion on another.
10 years ago, Oct. 20, 2010
Albion artist Dan Gagen’s exhibit at the Artists Market Place at “A Renaissance In Roanoke” won the People’s Choice Award.
The Central Noble High School girls’ soccer team was chosen as Athlete of the Week. The team won the first sectional game since the girls’ soccer program started in 2008. They defeated West Noble, 1-0, on penalty kicks.
Steve and Anita (Schoeff) Huff were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 25, 1980, by Father Bartels at Saint Paul of the Cross at Columbia City.
Regan Ford was stepping down as the director of Drug Free Noble County.
Noble County Emergency Management Director Mick Newton had successfully completed a certification to become a Professional Emergency Manager through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.