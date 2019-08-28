45 years ago, Dec. 4, 1974
Auditor-elect Republican Ruth Anna Young’s 14-vote victory over Democrat Jack E. Reidenbach was reassured when Circuit Court Judge John C. Hagen dismissed Reidenbach’s petition for a one-precinct vote recount on a technicality.
There was going to be a recount of the vote for state representative in Noble and LaGrange counties. However, Rep. Roe Democrat, who defeated veteran legislator Peterson by a few votes, was seated when the General Assembly convened.
A Rome City truck driver was among 12 Hoosiers honored as Indiana Truck Drivers of the Month for 1974, during a banquet Dec. 3, 1974, at the Indiana Convention Exposition Center in Indianapolis. Honored by the Safety Council for Supervisors of the Indiana Motor Truck Association was Leonard D. Borts, 58, Rome City.
Wolf Lake Postmaster Cy Prickett, 62, had passed away.
25 years ago, Aug. 17, 1994
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hammel, of Albion announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Jenny Hammel, to Kevin Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Miller of LaOtto. A Sept. 17, 1994, wedding was planned by the couple.
North Stat Rebekah’s honored their oldest member, Fern Parker, age 95.
Albion paid tribute to the late Dave Spencer at a ceremony on July 23, 1994. A bronze plaque would be displayed at Valley View Park in Davis’ honor. The plaque was presented from the Noble-LaGrange Baseball Association.
1994 Onion Days winners in the Best Beard Contest were Chuck Bridegan, longest; Russell Cox, grayest; Tim Walker, neatest. In the Onion contest, Mary Moorhouse received first, Anna Ladig second and Rebecca Marshall third.
The 1994 Onion Days Kiddie Parade results were: “Wagon of Balloons,” Ricky Wysong-third; “Skating Bag of Onions,” Lindsay Schieferstein-second; and “Tribute to Wolf Lake’s Largest Onion,”- Trevor and Travis Deck, Chad Agler, Kari, Kristi and Kala Craig-first.
10 years ago, Aug. 19, 2009
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) agreed with the Noble County Commissioners that the Elkhart River was in need of attention. The IDNR agreed to committing $10,000 per year, to address the issue. The Commissioners agreed to match the $10,000 to ensure local commitment to the project.
Jay Wilder a Central Noble High School graduate and Krista Smith, a junior at Central Noble, were among those that would be greeting patrons at Albion’s most recently opened eating establishment, the Kountry Kitchen.
John VanHook, from Somerset, Kentucky, took top honors at the 8th Annual Indiana State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest with a mammoth pumpkin that weighed in at 1,145 pounds. Finishing a close second was Dwight and Karen Slone from Preston, Kentucky, with their entry, which weighed 1,126 pounds.
Brandon Parker and Gia Drew announced their approaching wedding. The couple planned to be married Aug. 29, 2009, at the Columbia City United Methodist Church.
Robert E. (Bob) and Judith (Judy) E. Ormsby Richter of Albion were celebrating 50 years of marriage with their family. They were married Aug. 22, 1959, at St. John Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, by the Rev. Carl H. Amelung.
Stanley Mark Tipton and Mary Kathryn (Miller) were celebrating 30 years of marriage on Aug. 31, 2009. They were married Aug. 31, 1979, in Syracuse at St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church.
Army Pvt. Christopher K. McPherson had graduated from One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at the U. S. Army Infantry School, Fort Benning, Columbus, Georgia. He was a 2007 graduate of Central Noble High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.