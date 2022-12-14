ALBION — Central Noble Jr/Sr High school’s yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Bronze Level.
The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy.
The Central Noble Jr/Sr High award-winning yearbook program is led by Vickie Knepper, Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School yearbook sponsor, and Kelly Behm.
“Yearbook is tough, the time and energy that goes into the pictures and the pages is a labor of love,” Knepper said. “I want to thank Jason Truelove for being our one student photographer. He did an amazing job and learned a lot this past year. I also want to thank Kelly Behm for always being there for me, she is wonderful support and an extremely talented photographer. Here’s to the next yearbook!”
Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and in fall based on the yearbook’s arrival date at the school. The award was presented to the Central Noble Jr/Sr High yearbook program for achieving defined criteria in between one and three of the following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.
“Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have created an exceptional yearbook for their school and community,” said Tammy Whitaker, Jostens VP and COO Yearbook Division. “These schools did an exceptional job on multiple levels, despite the challenges presented by this school year. Yearbooks are a critical part of capturing and telling a school’s story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members as they do their important work.”
Founded in 1897, Jostens has produced school yearbooks for over 60 years. Schools rely on Jostens and their local Jostens representatives to provide a combination of journalism education and technology tools to deliver a learning experience that helps students develop 21st century skills in journalism, photography, writing and design, leadership and business while creating the permanent record of the school year. Jostens invests in state-of-the-art technology, best in class service, educational curriculum and award winning print manufacturing platforms to plan, design, build and produce yearbooks.
