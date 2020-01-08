FORT WAYNE — Arts United staff will present information sessions in January on grant opportunities for 2020.
One session will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Wendy Oberlin Conference Room at Community Foundation DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., Auburn.
A second session will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Auer Center for Arts & Culture, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne.
Arts United provides grant opportunities for non-profit arts internship initiatives, operating support and regional initiatives in the arts.
As an Indiana Arts Commission Regional Arts Partner, Arts United administers Regional Initiative Grants in 11 counties of Region 3: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley. Arts United serves as a source of information, referral, and technical services for local organizations who apply for state arts funding.
Applicants must be a private, nonprofit, tax-exempt agency, 501©(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service, OR an Indiana public entity (part of a city, county, or state government); must be physically located in Indiana, with the majority of its arts programming, services, or activities taking place in Indiana; must be incorporated in the State of Indiana; must not have any outstanding final grant reports due to the Indiana Arts Commission or Arts United (the Regional Arts Partner); and must have a governing body that is representative of the organization’s service area.
The Nonprofit Arts Internship Initiative provides meaningful internship opportunities for college students and recent graduates. Participating arts organizations will garner assistance and expertise from these students while providing them with beneficial career experience in arts administration and nonprofit management.
Nonprofit organizations with a primarily cultural (arts and history) mission are eligible to apply. The organization must have at least one full-time, paid staff member, an annual budget of at least $100,000, professional office space, and a history of partnership with Arts United. Membership in the Regional Arts Council program is also required.
Arts United serves the community by investing in high-performing arts and cultural organizations and their ability to innovate, evolve and serve the community. Operating Support Grants support ongoing artistic and administrative activities of eligible arts and cultural organizations. Operating Support Grants are made possible by contributions to Arts United’s annual fund drive by diverse community members, businesses, and foundations.
Nonprofits organizations with a primary mission of arts, culture, and history located in Allen County, Indiana, who have been in continual operation for at least three years are eligible to apply. Additional eligibility criteria surrounding mission and programming, evidence of collaboration, staff, governance, and financial statements are required and can be found within the grant guidelines.
For more information or to RSVP to attend a session, contact Heather Closson, grant and program manager for Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, by email at hclosson@artsunited.org or call her at 260-424-0646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.