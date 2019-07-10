INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Historical Society has announced Angela Ahrendts, Dan and Beth Elsener, Eva Kor and Peyton Manning are being recognized as its 2019 Indiana Living Legends.
This year’s class of Living Legends will be honored at the annual gala on Thursday, July 25, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.
Each year, IHS recognizes extraordinary Hoosiers for their local, statewide and national accomplishments in a variety of areas and disciplines. The gala is IHS’s signature fundraising event and helps IHS fulfill its mission to be Indiana’s Storyteller™ by supporting its statewide programs and services.
Angela Ahrendts
Angela Ahrendts was most recently Senior Vice President of Apple Retail based in Cupertino, CA. During her five years she integrated Apple’s physical and digital businesses to create a seamless customer journey for more than a billion visitors a year. Under her leadership she redesigned the stores, reimagined the experience and recrafted roles for 70,000 employees globally. The launch of Today at Apple was one of the most transformative programs whose mission is to encourage connection, inspire learning and unlock creativity. Today there are more than 18,000 sessions held a week enriching the lives of customers and communities worldwide.
Angela relocated to London to join Burberry in 2006 where she served as Chief Executive Officer for nearly nine years. She led the company through a period of phenomenal global growth repositioning Burberry as a global luxury brand. Her leadership focus on culture, values and positive energy resulted in tripling the business and quadrupling the share price.
Dan and Beth Elsener
For nearly 45 years, Dan and Beth Elsener have been united in their efforts to champion the cause of Catholic education and to raise their family of 9 children and 28 grandchildren.
Having met in high school, Dan pursued his undergraduate degree at Nebraska Wesleyan University and Beth at the University of Nebraska. They married in December 1975. Upon graduation, Dan found his calling in teaching. This realization led him to earn a graduate degree from the University of Nebraska. As he progressed in his career, Dan accepted roles in K-12 education with ever-increasing levels of responsibility.
Eva Kor
For the past 40 years, Holocaust survivor Eva Kor has shared her story with students, teachers, medical professionals, senators, administrators, historians, university groups, graduating classes and civic groups, both nationally and internationally.
Eva is one of the few surviving twins sharing her personal account of the medical experiments supervised by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele at Auschwitz. Eva’s account of her survival of the Holocaust offers many relevant lessons on the dangers of hate and prejudice, and the consequences of allowing prejudice to persist, unchecked, in others.
In addition to the importance of her account from a historical perspective, Eva’s life lessons and message of forgiveness have touched the lives of millions of people. In 1995, Eva chose to forgive the Nazis, after deciding that they should no longer have power over her life. She describes forgiving the Nazis as an act of self-healing, self-liberation, and self-empowerment; forgiveness is not about the perpetrator, not about forgetting. It is one step toward repairing the world by helping victims free themselves from perpetrators and remove anger and hatred.
Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning, the NFL’s only five-time Most Valuable Player and a 14-time Pro Bowl selection, has earned his place among the greatest quarterbacks in league history.
Manning joined the Indianapolis Colts in 1998 as the first overall draft pick. When he retired from football in 2016, Manning held numerous NFL career records including most touchdown passes, completions, passing yards, playoff appearances and 300-yard passing games. Manning led the Colts to victory in Super Bowl XLI and captured a win for the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
Manning’s number 18 has been retired by the Colts, and he has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, and will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame this year. Manning has been honored with the Byron “Whizzer” White Humanitarian Award, the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, the Bart Starr Award and the Lincoln Medal.
Manning serves on The Pat Summit Foundation advisory board and sits on the American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet. He and his wife, Ashley, established the PeyBack Foundation, which assists programs that provide leadership and growth opportunities for children at risk. Manning is an ambassador, advocate and fundraiser for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent.
Manning also hosts and writes the NFL version of Detail and is filming Peyton’s Places, both for ESPN+, all while continuing his iconic commercials, corporate lectures and various business partnerships.
He and Ashley have twins, Marshall and Mosley, and reside in Denver, Colorado.
