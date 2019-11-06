ALBION — Select Indiana State Park properties — including Chain O’ Lakes State Park — will close temporarily for controlled deer management hunts in the coming weeks.
Each hunt runs two days. The first hunt is on Monday, Nov. 18, and Tuesday, Nov. 19. The second is on Monday, Dec. 2, and Tuesday, Dec. 3. The participating state park properties will close to the general public on the evening before each of the two hunts.
Only individuals selected from a previously held draw may participate at any site.
Participating state park properties are: Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as Cave River Valley Natural Area and Trine State Recreation Area.
These state park properties will re-open the morning after each two-day hunt.
All Indiana state park properties not mentioned will be operating under normal hours.
In 2018, 124 deer were harvested from Chain O’ Lakes State Park, the second highest total from an individual property. Brown County saw 164 deer harvested. Versailles had 121 deer taken in 2018.
Indiana DNR biologists evaluate which state park properties require a deer management hunt each year based on habitat recovery and previous harvest rates at each park.
This is the 26th year the DNR will be holding such hunts to reduce the deer population at certain properties. Through last year, 37.198 deer have been harvested in Indiana since the first hunt in 1993.
Last year, a total of 1,302 deer were harvested statewide, the highest total since 1,763 were harvested in 2013.
The year with the largest harvest was 1997, when 2,430 deer were taken. Four times, hunts have resulted in greater than 2,000 deer being harvested, with the last coming in 2006.
The state parks are home to numerous natural communities that serve as significant habitat. The deer management hunts help control browsing by deer to a level that helps ensure healthy habitat for native plants and animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.