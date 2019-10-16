High School Volleyball
Cougars fourth
in NECC tourney
LAGRANGE — Angola won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday at Lakeland. The Hornets defeated Fairfield 25-18, 25-17 in the championship match in the afternoon.
Angola (25-4) had pool play wins over the Lakers and West Noble. The Hornets defeated Central Noble in the semifinals.
Garrett defeated Central Noble in the third-place match. The Railroaders are 28-4 and set a new program record for wins in a season, and junior Logan Smith reached a milestone by dishing off the 1,000th assist of her prep career.
Middle School VolleyballCN sixth-graders win invite
LIGONIER — Central Noble’s A team and B team won the weekend’s sixth-grade volleyball tournament held at West Noble.
The A team defeated Hamilton in three games, West Noble in two and Wawasee in two games.
The B team swept Hamilton, West Noble and Wawasee in its division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.