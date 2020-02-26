WOLF LAKE — Thirteen stained glass windows and a hand-carved altar have found a home at Living Water Lutheran Church, 1197 S. U.S. 33. The windows and altar were put in place during a renovation project.
The construction added 20 feet to the sanctuary and connected the church building to the educational building, with accessibility features installed in both buildings.
The stained glass windows were given to Living Water from a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod building in Highpoint, N.C., which closed.
The former Trinity Lutheran Church in Ligonier gifted its hand-carved altar to Living Water.
Living Water’s renovation project was made possible by a grant from the Lutheran Foundation in Fort Wayne, many donations, and assistance from the Lutheran Church Extension Fund.
Living Water’s service schedule is Sunday worship at 9:15 a.m., followed by Bible class for all ages at 10:15 a.m. A weekly Bible study meets Wednesday nights at 5 p.m., with supper at 6 p.m. and a casual service at 7 p.m.
A weekly food pantry is open Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Vacation Bible School is scheduled for June 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with lunch served.
Call the church pastor, the Rev. Thomas Sabel, at 260-438-6057 for information.
