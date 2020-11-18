ALBION — As of last week, Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery could finally breathe a sigh of relief.
“Right now I’m back to being a prosecutor full time,” Mowery said in late October.
For perhaps the six months prior to that, Mowery was not only Noble County’s top law enforcement officer, deciding who should be charged and what level of charges were appropriate, but he also was responsible the move of his entire office from its York Street digs into the former Eagles building on Hazel Street in Albion.
Noble County is building a new $14 million annex on the block which had housed the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
In the last month before the move, Mowery estimated half of his time was spent preparing for the move.
His office officially closed Sept. 10. Four days later, and he was back in business a couple of blocks away.
“By Wednesday (Sept. 16), we were back running pretty much full speed,” Mowery said. “The move went much better than anybody thought.”
A big key to the smoothness of the transition, according to Mowery, was the assistance of Noble County IT coordinator Dave Baum and his office.
“IT did a very good job helping us out,” Mowery said.
The new building has a direct hard line connection between its computer system to the Noble County Courthouse system.
“For what we do, and how we do it, it’s really important,” Mowery said.
In preparation for the move, Mowery also had to consolidate what he would be taking. The Eagles location did not have the storage room of the former building.
As a result, Mowery had to shred more than 5,000 files and destroy nearly 2,900 CDs of case files which were obsolete.
“We had everything shredded about two weeks before we got here,” Mowery said. “We condensed an awful lot and we destroyed a lot.”
The prosecutor’s office has three distinct components: the criminal division, the child support section and the victims’ advocate office.
Along with moving those three sections from York to Hazel streets, Mowery had to design the space. He ended up downloading free floor-planning software.
Rules for how the child support section of a prosecutor’s office can be organized are governed by the federal government. Privacy requirements call for two locked doors between the general public and the computers which handle child support, so the design of the office space had to account for that fact.
More than a month into the new offices, and things were running smoothly.
“Overall, it’s certainly working,” Mowery said. “It’s definitely working.”
There have been some issues, but Mowery said those have been minor.
“No matter how many plans you look at, you never know how a place is going to function,” Mowery said.
The topography of his new location remains a slight concern. Attorney and staff coming from the new office have to walk up a very steep hill to get to the Noble County Courthouse. For now, it’s a good cardio workout.
“I’m a little worried about it in January,” Mowery said.
Mowery said he has also used the free software download to design how his new offices in the annex will work.
But that is a year or two down the road.
For now, Mowery’s office is the only one that has two exterior concrete walls. It also has a concrete floor.
“It’s the coolest in the building,” Mowery said. “Which is fine for me.”
Now, Mowery will have time to play catchup on his full-time duties.
And while he may have shown his ability for architecture with his free software, Mowery won’t be changing professions anytime soon
“Unfortunately, I don’t have the education for that,” Mowery said with a laugh.
