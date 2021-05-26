ALBION — Nothing perks up a day like a cup of freshly brewed coffee.
Even a school day.
Teacher Michelle Sirois’ two marketing classes have opened up their own coffee shop at Central Noble High School — Deja Brew.
The coffee window is open during first period from 8:54-9:41 a.m., and during fifth period, 12:48-1:35 p.m. It is also open during home room at the start of the day.
The shop is currently open to juniors, seniors and staff.
Marketing class members Jaden Payne, Chase Bills and Jordyn Laws made a presentation on behalf of the shop during the April 20 school board meeting. The students walked through the business plan for Deja Brew, as well as how the class incorporated the four “Ps” of marketing — product. promotion, price and place.
As part of the promotion efforts, free samples were giving out during recent ISTEP testing.
Deja Brew offers more than simple black coffee.
“We wanted it to be hot, cold and blended so we would have a variety,” student Chase Bills said.
As of April 20, two days into sales, the students were within $13 of breaking even on the venture, according to Central Noble Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Shawn Hoover. The vast majority of the start-up costs were financed with a grant.
Putting book learning into practice is important, according to Hoover.
“We’re also teaching them real-life skills,” she said. “Anything that can be student-run — we all benefit.”
The students have done everything from designing the logos to determining where to purchase their coffee. Albion-based Country Road Coffee is the choice the classes made. Students also have set pricing.
The shop is open first and fifth periods because that’s when the marketing students are available to man Deja Brew. The logistics of putting a project together with a group that doesn’t meet all at the same time wasn’t easy.
“We have 25 kids in two separate classes trying to open up a coffee shop,” Sirois said.
“All the profits, we’re going to try to disburse to everybody,” class member Jordyn Laws said.
Some of the profits may be earmarked for scholarships for students who participate in Deja Brew.
Sirois said the students have taken the idea and run with it, embracing the entrepreneurial spirit.
‘They’ve had a lot of big ideas and dreams,” Sirois said.
The passion of the students was evident during the school board presentation.
“We have so much fun, but it’s because we put in so much work,” Bills said. “I love it.”
After the presentation, the three students and Sierra Grigsby — with the assistance of Sirois — opened up Deja Brew for a free tasting for those who attended the meeting.
Fifth grade PBL
The coffee shop wasn’t the only passionate program discussed during the April 20 school board meeting.
Several fifth-grade teachers discussed their Passion Project Based Learning efforts during the meeting. Fifth-grade teacher Deb Sieber, for example, had her class making maple syrup.
“This is a process I knew nothing about,” Sieber said. “We watched a lot of YouTube videos.”
The sap was collected from trees on the school grounds, 500 gallons in total. From that collection, each of Sieber’s students were able to take a pint and a 1/2 of finished product home with them.
“It was a great project,” Sieber said. “The kids did all the work.”
Other fifth-grade teachers made similar presentations to the board regarding the work they had done.
“I’m very proud of these teachers for taking this on,” CN elementary school Principal Jared Knipper said.
