ALBION — It’s wasn’t necessarily about whether or not the Albion Town Council wanted to help developer Keith Leatherman with infrastructure costs for his new housing development.
It ended up being about timing.
With Leatherman wanting to get Village of White Oaks Phase III paving started within the week, the council at its Sept. 14 meeting didn’t have enough time to help even if it wanted to.
A committee that had been meeting to discuss the issue included Councilman John Morr. Morr brought up the idea of providing Leatherman a forgivable loan, of perhaps $40,000. That money would not be paid back if certain, as yet undetermined, criteria were met.
The idea of paying for half of the paving cost was also discussed, as was a balloon payment loan which would have required Leatherman to pay the money back once the project was complete.
“We’re looking for a simple method to facilitate” housing growth in Albion, Morr told the council.
The problem with all three of those options was that the council couldn’t create such a loan program — and get it approved by the State Board of Accounts — within the time frame Leatherman was looking at to complete his paving.
None of the options brought up Sept. 14 could legally be executed for a project which had already been completed.
The special committee announced July 27 it waiting on state approval of a plan it had come up with.
Leatherman was at the July 13 meeting for an update on whether the town was planning on assisting him with infrastructure costs or not.
“We don’t have a recommendation to make,” Morr said at that time. “We really need to meet again.”
Leatherman appeared before the council May 25 during its regularly scheduled meeting. Leatherman asked the town for help in getting the infrastructure finished off for the first 10 homes in the last section of the Village of White Oaks.
“We want to move forward with it,” Leatherman said at the time. “Albion needs homes. My heart is in the town of Albion. I want to see it grow.”
But with rising construction costs, Leatherman’s company asked for the town’s assistance, either monetarily or through the purchase of materials or the use of town labor or perhaps a monetary donation which would be returned to the town as each of the 10 lots are sold.
“I’m asking for help,” Leatherman said. “If there’s any way the town can help us.”
The council eventually formed a committee to come up with a proposal to bring before the entire council for its consideration. Those appointed to the committee were Morr, Councilman Darold Smolinske, former Town Manager Tena Woenker, Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby and town attorney Steve Clouse.
During a lengthy discussion of the issue, Leatherman tossed out a figure of the town coming up with $5,000 per lot to get the infrastructure finished. As each lot is sold is a home builder, the town would recoup that $5,000.
“The money can be returned to the town that it invests,” Leatherman told the council at that time.
During the Sept. 14 meeting, that idea was shelved because of the reporting and accounting requirements which it would require.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said she had not been included in an email chain which had addressed recent developments in the issue. As such, she said she would not vote either way on any sort of proposal. Councilman Don Shultz also was not included in the email chain.
At the end of a lengthy discussion, it was decided by consensus to tell Leatherman that the council could potentially be up to negotiating some type of assistance for Phase IV of the project, which would involve another 11 housing lots, but that it was simply too late to provide any help with Phase III.
“We all know we need housing, “Town Council president Vicki Jellison said “That’s not a question for any of us.”
Jellison said her concern is in setting a precedent, a sentiment echoed by Magnuson.
“We’re not setting a dangerous precedent,” Morr said.
Shultz said he was in favor of helping Leatherman in some fashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.