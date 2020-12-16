ALBION — Put off by terms of a proposed warranty, the Albion Town Council Dec. 8 tabled its decision to award a bid winner in the project to provide maintenance for its water tower located in the industrial park.
The bids which came in were more than $330,000, but it wasn’t the sticker price that was stickler.
Councilman Darold Smolinske was in favor of tabling the bids “to see if there’s any options for an extended warranty,” he said.
The warranty offered in the winning bid was for 13 months only, and what exactly was covered by that warranty was in question.
According to Town Manager Tena Woenker, the work would involve “stripping lead paint under a containment system, upgrading some items like stairs, repainting (and) lead testing to ensure there is no contamination. “
The council is expected to take up the matter in January.
Also at the Dec. 8 meeting:
• The council OK’d the purchase of a new 3/4 ton Ford F-250 pickup for the Albion Volunteer Fire Department. The low bid was $34,971.
The fire department had also researched 1/2 ton F-150 pickups. The lowest price for that was $36,548.
But it wasn’t just the price that swayed the fire department.
“It just gives us an additional truck to do more with it,” Fire Chief Bob Amber said.
Originally the department had been looking for a new command truck for Amber, but with the purchase of the F-250, that will change. That new truck will be kept at the station and will be first-out-the-door in many emergency situations.
Amber will take over the older F-150 the department already has.
• The council approved the purchase of a new thermal imaging camera for the fire department. The new $5,749 camera will replace an older unit which is on its last legs, according to Amber.
Thermal imaging cameras can be used to locate missing individuals as well as for finding hot spots the naked eye can’t see, such as behind walls or in a ballast.
“It’s a time-saver,” Amber said. “It’s a life-saver.”
• The council ratified the officers selected by the fire department auxiliary in recent voting.
The officers will be Assistant Chief Kevin Libben; captains Phil Jacob, Bryan Peterson and Kody Forker; Secretary/Treasurer Johna Peterson; and board members Mitch Fiandt and Mike Davis.
“I was very pleased with all the nominations,” Amber said.
“Congratulations, it’s a great group of guys,” Town Council President Vicki Jellison said.
• Albion Street Superintendent Corey Miller announced to the council that leaf pickup was officially over on Dec. 4, but his workers would still pick up bagged leaves if arrangements are made.
• The council appointed Woenker as its Region III-A board representative, and Town Marshal Scott Cole as its representative on the Emergency Management Agency board. Steve Clouse was also approved to serve for another year as the town’s attorney.
• Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Meyers said Scott Fetters, a private lands biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, was expected to be at Hidden Diamonds Park doing surveying work on Dec. 9.
During the Oct. 13 meeting of the Albion Town Council, Myers asked for the council’s blessing to begin the development design process of the 40 acres of land it owns directly to the south of Hidden Diamonds Park.
Ball State University had done a study several years ago concerning the property the park owns adjoining Hidden Diamonds, including several options for the property.
After years of study, the park board is ready to move forward, Myers said.
“The park board does (want to move forward),” Myers said at the time. “But it doesn’t want to without the support of the council.”
No funding mechanisms were discussed for this next phase in the development, but Myers received the council’s blessing to at least look for engineers who might be able to design the project.
During the meeting of Nov. 12, Myers told the council the parks department likely wouldn’t have to pay initial engineering costs for a preliminary design thanks to correspondence he had initiated with Scott Fetters, private lands biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
In a letter dated Nov. 2, Fetters offered federal government support for the program.
In an email sent to Myers, Fetters said the Fish and Wildlife Service:
• would work in conjunction with Ducks Unlimited to provide $450 an acre to purchase native prairie seed to restore approximately 15 acres of nesting habitat adjacent to restored wetland. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources would also be able to provide $100 per acre toward site preparation and planting.
• would provide 80-100% cost share toward restoring two tile-drained wetland basins in the soybean field. Fetters, who is based in Warsaw, said he would be completing a contour topographical map of the entire soybean field.
• could also provide $250-$300 per acre to reforest areas in the soybean field with native hardwood tree seedlings purchased from the Indiana DNR State Nursery.
“All of these projects are priority funding projects,” Fetters wrote. “We will work with you to help identify other posible funding sources and will coordinate all surveying, design, construction planting and other required activities.”
