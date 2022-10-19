Compiled by Matt Getts
40 years ago, Sept. 22, 1982
Albion Deputy Town Marshal Tom Lock and his K-9 partner Duke were beginning an 8-week course at the Elkhart Police Academy to get the dog certified as a working police dog.
Jim and Kathy Knafel had purchased the service station on South Orange Street. Jim had been in automobile service for more than 10 years.
The Central Noble football team defeated Hamilton, 39-18. The Mawhorter brothers lifted the Cougars to the victory. Senior tailback Monte Mawhorter scored a pair of touchdowns rushing, and sophomore Mitch Mawhorter added a 60-yard TD reception off a pass from senior quarterback Dave Carson. Fullback Eddie “Buzzy” Moorehouse had 26-yard touchdown run.
Brian Lee Elser and Jeffery Pensinger of Albion received bacheor’s degrees from Purdue University in August.
The Green Township Homemakers Club met at the home of Lou Porterfield. The club president, Mary Kirkpatrick, opened the meeting by leading the members in the pledge to the flag. Devotions were given by Vesta Franks. Laura Clouse and Franks presented the lesson on consumer traps and practices.
25 years ago, Sept. 17, 1997
Albon Town Council President Mathias Smith joined Albion Fire Department former chiefs Terry Campbell, Jim Applegate, Larry Huff and Ed Moorhouse in cutting the ribbon on the department’s new fire station. The ceremony was interrupted by two separate emergency runs the department had to make during proceedings.
Work on the Noble County Jail expansion was running 70 days behind. Unsuitable soils had been encountered by contractors digging to place footers for support columns to be installed inside the basement. Tempers flared during an emergency meeting called by the Noble County Commissioners to discuss the delays with contractors and architects.
Larry and Pam Ellet, owners of R.J. Auto, announced that they had purchased the building located at 100 N. Main St. in Albion and planned to move their business there in mid-November.
Residents of the area who are on the 761 telephone exchange will now be able to receive access to the internet, thanks to the efforts several volunteers. The Ligonier Telephone Co. agreed to provide internet service to the area.
Paul Truelove, representing Truelove Bros., recently participated in the Simplicity Manufacturing anniversary parade in Port Washington, Wisconsin, where Simplicity celebrated its 75 years of manufacturing. More than 800 Simplicity tractors were driven in the parade.
David H. Campbel of Albion had reached the semifinals in a national poetry contest sponsored by The Poetry Guild.
Egolf’s IGA was advertising German bologna for $2.99 per pound, Eckrich beef bologna for $1.99 per pound and macaroni salad for 79 cents per pound. Two Dutch apple pies could be purchased for $5.
Aaron Edwards, Nick Growcock and Cary Ragan all has victories in tennis singles competition as the Central Noble tennis team swept Howe Military Academy, 5-0.
The Green Township Extension Club met at the home of Ester Friskney. The meeting was called to order by president Ruth Anna Young. Paula Delaney led the pledge to the flag. Marie Jones gave the devotions.
Jim Matthias, son of Ronald and Ella Matthias of Albion, had been selected to receive a Presidential Scholarship Award from Concordia College in Seward, Nebraska. The award was valued at $3,750.
Marne Pvt. Timothy A. Francen, son of Gordon and Carol Carter of Albion, recently completed basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California.
10 years ago, Sept. 26, 2012
The Super Town of Albion Revitalization Team received $3,600 from the Albion Redevelopment Commission for a downtown mural project to be located on a facade wall of a yet-to-be-determined historic building. The Albion Redevelopment Commission had a hand in distributing TIF monies, with the final say left up to the Albion Town Council.
Alex Vice and Marlee Conrad were crowned Central Noble High School Homecoming King and Queen. Vice had 94 rushing yards in the game itself, but the Cougars fell to John Marshall of Indianapolis. Joel Cochard had a 30-yard pass reception.
Noble County Drug Court, under the direction of Noble Circuit Court Judge G. David Laur, graduated four people from the program.
The Crick family in LaOtto was holding an open house to show off and provide information on its alpaca herd.
Representatives from the Albion Lions Club made a presentation to the Albion Town Council concerning the club’s desire to place a splash pad at Hidden Diamonds Park. Brody Truex, the president of the club, told council members the local club was marking its 60th year of existence.
The Central Noble Middle School Student of the Month for August/September was Rastis Gibson, who was honored with a blizzard donated by the Albion Dairy Queen.
Egolf’s IGA was advertising a 3-pound pack of sausage for $6.59. A 5-pound bag of potatoes was selling for $1.99. The store was offering 2% milk for $2.49 per gallon. A half-gallon of orange juice was priced at $1.39. Bath rissue was selling for $5.99 for a 12-pack.
Central Noble’s football managers were Katrina Hatch, Abbey Pilnock, Kristin Nozer, Brianna Collins and Audri Moore.
The Central Noble volleyball team defeated Lakeland in straight sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18. Kristin Clear led the Cougars with sevwen kills. McKynzi Grayless added five kills. Brook Hearld had four kills.
