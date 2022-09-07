Compiled by Matt Getts
40 years ago, Sept. 8, 1982
The Albion Town Board approved a building permit for Parker Hannifin Corp. for a 40,218-square-foot building. The town received an easement from the company for it to install and maintain a sewer lift station on the property. Albion Town Board members were Fredrick Frymier, Jim Stull and Mike Winebrenner. The town’s clerk-treasurer was Bonnie Schuster.
The Indiana Employment Security Division reported the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate had fallen to 11.1% for July 1982, from the 11.3% in June of that year. The country’s rate increased slightly, month over month, from 9.5% to 9.8%.
Dr. Richard S. Dickmeyer had joined the medical practice of Dr. Roth in Wolf Lake.
The Noble County Public Library had purchased a new Apple II computer.
The Central Noble football team lost a 26-18 game vs. West Noble. Senior linebacker Eddie “Buzzy” Moorhouse fell on a fumble in the endzone for the Cougars’ first score. Monte Mawhorter had a 4-yard touchdown run for Central Noble. Quarterback Dave Carson hit receiver Jef Likes from 15 yards for the final CN score.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources set a 14-inch size limit on largemouth bass at Crane Lake in southern Noble County. Any fish smaller than that had to be returned to the lake unharmed.
The Noble County Probation Department announced the hiring of its latest probation officer — Ric D. Birch. His responsibilities were primarily the handling of juvenile cases on the east side of Noble County.
25 years ago, Sept. 3, 1997
Cindy Marsh, executive director of the United Way of Noble County, announced she was leaving the agency.
Enrollment at the Central Noble School Corp. was up 3.8%, according to Superintendent George Stone.
The Noble County Commissioners approved amendments to the Noble County Zoning Ordinance which will require any newly divided parcel must contain a minimum of 2 acres. All lots must also have 150 feet of lot width and must abut a public or private platted roadway.
Wayne Clouse, representing the Albion Community Theatre, received a $2,000 check from Noble County Community Foundation board member George Bennett. The purpose of the funds was to underwrite future productions.
The Noble County Council finalized its 1998 budget. The General Fund budget was set at $7.16 million.
Noble County Sheriff Doug Dukes reported that burglaries were increasing, shootings seemed to be commonplace and drug-related crime is skyrocketing. “It is getting so it isn’t safe to send an officer out alone,” Dukes said.
McCray Memorial Hospital took out an advertisement welcoming Dr. Lisa Lane and Dr. Phillip Corbin to the Avilla Family Medical Clinic in Avilla. Lane was the first female physician in Avilla and the second in Noble County.
Egolf’s IGA was advertising smoked pork chops for $3.29 per pound, lean stew meat for $1.89 per pound, IGA tuna for 49 cents per 6-ounce container, a pound of butter for $1.39 a gallon of 2% milk for $1.99. A 2-liter of Pepsi was advertised at $1.29.
Junior Josh Hovarter was the athlete of the week for Central Noble. He rushed for 43 and scored the only touchdown in a 10-3 victory over West Noble.
Senior David Caswell finished ninth in the Panther Run at Prairie Heights High School.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was offering a hunter education class at the Albion Conservation Club.
10 years ago, Sept. 12, 2012
The Noble County Commissioners learned that the Norfolk Southern Railroad was refusing to pay the entire bill for services of local emergency response units following the March 27, 2012, train derailment west of Ligonier. Noble County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Mick Newton submitted a bill for $57,000 to the railroad. The amount represented expenses incurred for first responders, various fire and rescue units as well as the local Red Cross. The Red Cross served nearly 700 meals during the cleanup. The railroad offered to pay $45,000.
Members of the Central Noble Chamber Choir were Erin Cole, Jessica Bennett, Michaela Golden, Seth Wilson, Austin Vance, Mitch Comparet, Kara Fields, Mary Ellen Potts, Sarah Denton and Amanda Crawford.
Egolf’s IGA was selling lean stew meat for $3.09 per pound, chuck roast for $2.99 per pound and chick breasts for $2.29 a pound. Prairie Farms 2% milk was going for $2.49 per gallon. A 40-pound bag of salt pellets was priced at $4.99. A 12-pack of double roll bath tissue sold for $5.59. Bologna was selling for $2.59 per pound.
The Albion Town Council held a public hearing on its 2013 budget. Council members Chris Magnuson, Mitch Fiandt and John Morr were in attendance. The town’s General Fund budget was set at $1.018 million with overall spending at $3.23 million.
Senior quarterback Alex Vice had a 61-yard touchdown run, but the Central Noble football team was defeated by Prairie Heights, 49-7.
Central Noble boys soccer players Keifer Beck, Jared Morley and Dalton Rice had first-half goals as the Cougars downed the Howe School, 5-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.