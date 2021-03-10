SKINNER LAKE — Do you live, work, farm or play in the Skinner Lake Basin?
A new project focused on assessing, protecting and improving water quality; engaging individuals interested in the Skinner Lake drains; and focusing on creating a step-wise plan for Skinner Lake Draining will host its first public meeting March 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sweet Church located at 3015 E. C.R. 415N, Albion.
The project is funded through an Indiana Department of Natural Resources Lake and River Enhancement Program grant received by the Skinner Lake Homeowners Association and its partners. The grant will lay the foundation for future, voluntary, on-the-ground conservation implementation efforts.
Sara Peel, project coordinator, said, “The Skinner Lake Watershed Project is structured to allow community input on what they want to see happen in terms of regional planning to improve water quality within Skinner Lake and its tributaries.”
These efforts will include the initial project launch meeting as well as water quality monitoring and educational opportunities.
The project is currently in its initial stages of gathering data and information and coordinating the gathering of public opinion. If you are interested in participating in this exciting project, contact the Skinner Lake Homeowners Association or Project Coordinator Peel.
For more information email Nancy Lough at mnlobeau@ligtel.com; or call Peel (765) 337-9100. Peel can be emailed at speel@arionconsultants.com.
Lough, who sits on the lake’s Water Quality Committee, has noticed some disturbing trends since she moved to Skinner Lake in 2006:
• Oxygen levels are going down
• Water clarity is worsening
• Phosphorous levels are going up.
If you are a lake property owner, it’s not the kind of trending you like to see.
“I’m a fisherman,” Lough said. “The water quality has a big impact on the fishing on the lake.”
The grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will give Skinner Lake some assistance in figuring out why its water quality is worsening.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources grants totaling $1,090,800 will be used to improve Indiana’s water bodies. The grants were awarded by DNR director Dan Bortner through the Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program in the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife.
The grants will fund projects on three lakes and 19 rivers and streams in 18 counties. Projects will be completed within a two-year time frame.
Included in the grants were projects calling for a lake diagnostic study to be done on Skinner Lake. The grant provided $32,000 for this study to be completed.
According to Rod Edgell, an aquatic biologist with the DNR’s Division of Fish and Wildlife, the money will be used to hire a contractor who will take water quality samples of not only Skinner Lake, but the surrounding watershed. When the testing is complete, it will have identified problem areas which may be impacting water quality at the lake and will include recommendations how to improve the situation.
Local sponsors apply for LARE assistance and commit to sharing a portion of the total project cost. LARE grants are funded through the LARE fee paid by boat owners annually when they register their boats with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Lough said along with affecting fishing and property values, the matter is a community issue since many people swim from the beach at Skinner Lake.
Lough said part of the problem at Skinner Lake is that the body of water sits in the bottom of a geographic bowl.
“We have a huge amount of runoff that comes into the lake,” she said.
This runoff can bring chemicals that are harmful to water quality in the lake.
“What’s coming in with those sources?” Lough asked.
She said a big fishing impact is being seen on the size of panfish, which seem to be limited to approximately seven inches on Skinner Lake.
The DNR lists its top yearly catches by fish species each year, and in 2019, a redear sunfish and a hybrid sunfish were both caught at a length of 12 inches in other Indiana waters.
As for water clarity, Lough said in the middle of the lake it is possible to see approximately three feet down into the water. Some lakes included in Indiana’s Clean Lakes Program, of which Lough is a volunteer, have water clear enough to be seen 12 feet down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.