INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association announced and will be celebrating its 41th Annual Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Youth Leadership Camp will be held in June and July again this year.
There will be two camp sessions this year, the first session will be held June 28 to July 1 at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village, Indiana (Warren County) serving the northern part of the state. The second session will be held July 6-8 serving the southern part of the state at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown, Indiana (Brown County).
The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Youth Leadership Camp is a program provided by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association for boys and girls who are currently in the seventh or eighth grade of school and are interested in learning more about a possible career in law enforcement. The camp provides a very meaningful experience and relationship with other campers from throughout the state and sheriff officers who serve as counselors and instructors.
Any boy or girl interested in attending the camp should contact the sheriff’s office or your school counselor for an application and additional information. The Sheriff announced that arrangements can possibly be made to provide the camp registration fee through a local business or civic organization for anyone interested.
For more information please contact your local sheriff’s office or the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.