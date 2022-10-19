ALBION — The fix is in.
Albion Wastewater Department Superintendent Terry Forker reported to the Albion Town Council that installation work has been completed on changes to the town’s sewage lagoon system.
On March 7, the town’s Wastewater Committee opened bids to install the new equipment. The lowest bid was turned in by Pennsylvania-headquartered Clean Infusion at $485,083.
The town of Albion’s Wastewater Committee opened a lone submitted bid on Oct. 18, 2021, on equipment it hoped would allow the lagoon sewage system to meet Indiana Department of Environmental Management standards for the amount of ammonia the lagoon system releases.
The cost of the equipment, which includes 68 aeration discs, a 40-horsepower blower and 3,900 feet of 3/4-inch feeder pipe which will take oxygen from the blower system and feed it into the discs, was $239,868.
On Sept. 14, 2021, the Albion Town Council approved WET Engineering’s request to prepare and advertise bid specs for aeration units which would be installed in the first sewage pond. The council also gave WET Engineering permission to seek a construction permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the entire project.
During the winter months, the town has routinely fallen out of compliance with IDEM standards on the level of ammonia released as effluent from its sewage pond.
Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
The aerators would bring to life a stagnant first pond. The lack of oxygen in the first pond is killing the bugs used to eat the ammonia. The inflow and outflow areas of the first pond are also too close together because of a mechanical failure in the pipe which brings sewage into the first pond, so that also had to be addressed.
During the council’s Oct. 11 regularly scheduled meeting, Forker reported that all 68 aeration discs had been installed and the blower which pushes oxygen into the discs was operational.
“Everything seems to be running as designed,” Forker said.
The council asked Forker if he was going to put more sewage-eating bugs into the system now.
Forker said the installation process has stirred up things.
“It’s got to settle down,” he said. “We’ll probably start again in the spring.”
“We’re anxious to see how this works,” Councilman Don Shultz said.
Forker said, at least for now, the ammonia levels remain within the allowable range set by IDEM.
“We’re meeting it,” he said. “We’re not sure what to expect. We’re hoping for the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.